Where & how to watch LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets: TV channel List, online live stream details, & start time

The LA Lakers & Charlotte Hornets will collide on Thursday night in a cross-conference game at LA. With the Lakers (16-15) fresh off a loss to the Boston Celtics and the Hornets (7-21) eager to snap an eight-game skid, the fans are excited for the matchup.

This will be the first time the two teams play this year, with the pair set to play again on February 5. The Lakers are ninth in the Western Conference and the Hornets are 13th in the East.

When and where is LA Lakers vs. Charlotte Hornets game

Game Day/Date: Thursday, December 28

Start Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Game Arena/Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Ticket Details: Ticketmaster.com

How to watch LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets

Fans can stream the game on NBA League Pass, Fubo TV and YouTube TV, all of which require subscriptions and offer free trials for new users.

The TV broadcasts of the game are available through Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports. Bally Sports will have coverage through Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast.

Radio channel for LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets game today

On radio, the game will be available via 92.7 WFNZ, as well as ESPN LA 710 and 1330 KWKW.

Online live streaming details

Streams can be accessed for the game via NBA.com/watch/league-pass, Fubo.tv, and YouTube.tv.