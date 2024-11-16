Where to watch LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 16) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The LA Lakers will cross swords against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday in what will be the second game of a back-to-back for both teams. LeBron James and the Lakers are coming off a 120-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. Under JJ Redick, the Lakers hold an 8-4 record and are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings.

The New Orleans Pelicans, also playing their second game of a back-to-back, secured a 101-94 win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, improving their season record to 4-9. Despite the win, the injury-depleted Pelicans remain in 14th place in the Western Conference standings under coach Willie Green.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As the Lakers and Pelicans prepare for their first matchup of the season, here’s a closer look at how fans can watch the game live across various platforms.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

When and where is LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will tip off at 8 p.m. EDT (5 p.m. PT).

Where to watch LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans?

The LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans game will be broadcast live on GCSEN (local) and Spectrum SportsNet (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off.

Expand Tweet

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans streaming details

Fans will also have the option to stream the game between the Lakers and Pelicans live on the NBA League Pass and Fubo TV app and website (regional restrictions may apply).

LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Head-To-Head Record

The LA Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans have battled against each other 75 times in regular season history, with the Lakers holding a notable edge in the head-to-head matchup. The Lakers have secured 47 wins, while the Pelicans have claimed victory in 28 games.

Last season, the two teams met four times, with the Lakers winning three matchups and the Pelicans taking one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback