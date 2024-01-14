Where & how to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers: TV channel list, live stream details & start time

The Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers clash is a must-watch in NBA matchups. This will be their first head-to-head meeting this 2023-24 season. Minnesota is in first place (27-11) in the Western Conference standings, while LA is fourth (25-13) in the same conference.

The Timberwolves are an elite team in the NBA. They have the number-one ranked defense in the league (108.3 defensive rating). Meanwhile, the Clippers have won 12 out of their last 15 games. They have continued to play better after their 3-7 start to the season, as each player has understood their role.

This matchup will come down to the stars showing up and which team's defense will get the edge over the other one when it comes down to the wire. This article will explore the details of the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers matchup.

When and where is Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers?

Start Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Game Arena: Target Center

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Ticket Sales: Vivid Seats are selling tickets to the game, with the price ranging from $46 - $381

How to watch Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers?

NBA fans have various options to choose from when it comes to watching the Timberwolves and Clippers matchup later tonight. Whether through live television or online streaming, the fans can do no wrong with either option.

However, it also depends on which platform is available to them, as accessibility will be a factor that plays in. Moreover, fans also have another option besides television and a live streaming platform: a radio channel.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers TV channel list

Fans opting for the home television channel option can watch this game on Bally Sports North. Meanwhile, those opting for the away television option can head to Bally Sports SoCal to watch the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers Radio Channel

NBA fans can tune into the game through the home radio channel, Wolves App / iHeart Radio, or the away radio channel, AM 570 KLAC / S: KWKW.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs LA Clippers live streaming details

Lastly, fans can also watch the game through the live streaming option. The game can be live-streamed either through FuboTV or ClipperVision.

FuboTV has four options for its platform. The pro package is priced at $79.99 per month, while the elite package is priced at $89.99 per month. Then, the Latino package is at $24.99 per month, and lastly, the premier package is listed at $99.99 per month.

For ClipperVision, the live streaming platform has two subscription packages. The first package, the season-long option, is priced at $59.97 with a seven-day free trial. The second package, the monthly option, is priced at $19.99 with a seven-day free trial.