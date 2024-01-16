Where and how to watch OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers

The OKC Thunder (27-12) vs LA Clippers (25-14) is the nightcap on the short NBA schedule on Tuesday. Both teams are in the thick of the playoff race in the Western Conference. It is one of the doubleheader games nationally televised on TNT.

It will be the second game of a back-to-back in LA for the Thunder after they lost 112-105 to the LA Lakers on Monday.

This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season. The Thunder won the first matchup 134-115 in December.

Both teams are playing good ball lately. The Thunder are second in the West and the Clippers are fourth. In the last ten games, OKC is 7-3 and the Clippers are 8-2.

When and where is OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers?

Game Day: Tuesday, January 16

Start Time: 10 p.m. ET

Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Location: Los Angeles, California

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or resale sites like VividSeats for as low as $13.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers?

The game will air nationally on TNT. It can also be seen on the TNT app. The national broadcast will be the easiest way to watch the game. It will also air in international markets that carry NBA showcase games. It can also be watched with NBA League Pass.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers TV Channel List

The game will not air on each team’s regional network. It will be broadcast nationally on TNT.

It can also be seen internationally on a variety of networks around the world. It will air on Prime Video in Brazil, ESPN in Australia, TNT Sports in the UK and Setanta Sports in the Philippines.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Radio Stations

The game will air on the radio on each team’s regional network. It will air on 570 AM KLAC as well as KWKW on satellite radio in the LA market. It will also air on WWLS 98.1 FM in Oklahoma City.

OKC Thunder vs LA Clippers Streaming Details

The game can be streamed with an NBA League Pass subscription on the NBA app or online. A subscription ranges from $13.99 per month to a $89.99 bundle for the rest of the season. It can also be purchased on demand in the NBA app.

The game will also stream on MAX in North American markets. It can be seen with the B/R Sports add-on to MAX, which costs $9.99 monthly.

