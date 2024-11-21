Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 21) | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Orlando Magic will be in "Tinseltown" for a showdown with the LA Lakers in one of four NBA regular season matchups slated for Thursday. The Magic are coming off a tough 104-93 loss to the LA Clippers on Wednesday and will face the Lakers on the second night of a back-to-back.

Under head coach Jamahl Mosley, the Magic hold a 9-7 record, positioning them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings after 16 games this season.

On the other hand, the Lakers are riding high on a six-game winning streak, with their latest triumph against the Utah Jazz in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday. JJ Redick’s squad boasts a 10-4 record, placing them third in the Western Conference standings after 14 games.

Ahead of the Magic vs. Lakers clash, here’s how basketball fans can tune in live across various platforms.

When and where is Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers will host the Orlando Magic on Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST (7:30 p.m. PT).

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers?

Fans can catch the Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers game live on Spectrum SportsNet in Los Angeles and FanDuel Sports Network in Florida. The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers streaming details

For those streaming, the Magic vs. Lakers game will be available on the NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website, subject to regional restrictions.

Orlando Magic vs. LA Lakers: Head-To-Head Record

The Orlando Magic and LA Lakers have crossed swords 70 times in the regular season, with the Lakers dominating the head-to-head record. The Lakers have secured 46 victories, while the Magic have claimed 24 wins.

In their two matchups last season, the teams were evenly matched, with each side winning one game.

