Where to watch the Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets game tonight? Time, Channel, TV schedule & more.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The game tips off at Footprint Center in Phoenix at 9 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. local time. The Suns are coming off a 119-116 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. The Nets, on the other hand, are on a west coast swing and were defeated by the Sacramento Kings 131-118 on Monday.

The game can be seen and streamed with an NBA League Pass subscription. The game will be broadcast in Arizona markets on Arizona's Family Sports' free over-the-air networks. Suns Live can also be used to stream it. The game will air in New York markets on the Yes Network. It can be streamed through the YES network app.

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets injury report

The Phoenix Suns injury report will be updated closer to game time. The Suns were without many of their usual players on Tuesday night.

Kevin Durant, who has only missed four games this season, is listed as a game-time decision once again. The sharpshooter is nursing an ankle injury. However, coach Frank Vogel didn't rule out Durant from playing against his former team on Wednesday.

Josh Okogie is also a game-time decision. He left Tuesday’s game early with a hip injury and did not return. Grayson Allen is also a game-time decision with a groin injury and is unlikely to play, according to reports.

Nassir Little is in concussion protocol. Damion Lee is out after undergoing knee surgery.

On the other hand, the Nets are without Ben Simmons who is recovering from a back procedure. Lonnie Walker is still out with a hamstring strain.

Dennis Smith Jr. was recently diagnosed with a back issue and will miss the game against Phoenix.

Phoenix Suns vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Preview

The Suns escaped against Golden State with another last-minute win. Devin Booker carried the load without Durant. He scored 32 points in the win and is averaging 27.7 points per game this season.

Bradley Beal returned to the lineup and added 16. The two will carry the offense once again in this one if Durant does not feature in the lineup.

Former Suns' Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson will be eager to shut down their old teammates. The two will present tough defensive matchups for Booker.

The rest of the Nets, on the other hand, have struggled on defense. In terms of defensive rating, Brooklyn is ranked 19th in the league. Not a good indication against the NBA's 11th-best offense in Phoenix.

Heading into this matchup, the Phoenix Suns are -3.5 favorites. The total is set at 227.5.

Both teams have been average this season. Phoenix is 6-6 at home, and Brooklyn is 4-5 on the road.

Phoenix averages 115.3 points per game, while Brooklyn surrenders 114.0. Phoenix must limit Brooklyn's perimeter shooting, which averages 14.8 made 3-pointers per game.