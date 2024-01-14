Where & how to watch Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers: TV channel list, live stream details & start time.

The Phoenix Suns travel to the Portland Trail Blazers to cap the NBA slate on Sunday night. These teams are going in opposite directions. The Suns (20-18) are finding their way on offense and finally have all of their stars healthy as they try to climb the Western standings. The Blazers (10-28) are on the tank path and will be a big underdog in this one.

The Suns are -10.5 point favorites. The total is set at 233.5.

This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two Western Conference teams. The Suns won the first matchup by 13 points. Portland squeaked out a five-point win at home in the second before Phoenix secured the third game in a blowout win at home.

The Blazers could be short-handed, as has been the case all season. Deandre Ayton is a game-time decision for this one. Meanwhile, the Suns are getting healthy and will only be without Damion Lee.

Kevin Durant continues to lead the Suns with 29.3 points per game. He will be hard to stop for the young Portland squad. Jerami Grant leads Portland with 21.1 ppg. Durant and company should cruise to an easy win Sunday night against the underwhelming Trail Blazers, even though they are at home.

When and where is Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

Game Day: Sunday, Jan. 14

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

Game Arena: Moda Center

Location: Portland, Oregon

Ticket Details: Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or as low as $16 on VividSeats.

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The game tonight can be watched in a multitude of ways, even though it will not be on national TV. So, the easiest way to watch on TV is with an NBA League Pass subscription.

The game will also air on local sports stations in both markets.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers TV Channel List

The game will air on Root Sports in the Portland markets. The game will also air free over the air on Suns Live. It will also be available on the local channel Arizona’s Family 3TV.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Radio Channels

The Suns and Blazers game can also be heard on the radio. In Portland, the game will air on Rip City Radio 620 AM. In Phoenix, it will air on KMVP 98.7 FM and KSUN on satellite radio.

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Live Stream Details

The game can also be streamed using the NBA app with a League Pass subscription. It will stream on Root Sports Plus with a cable subscription or account. Fans can also live stream the matchup in local markets with an OTT TV provider like YouTubeTV, FuboTV or SlingTV.