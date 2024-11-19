Where to watch Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers? TV details, streaming options and more (Nov. 19) | 2024 Emirates NBA Cup

Among the six NBA Cup games scheduled for Tuesday, the LA Lakers will take on the Utah Jazz. The two teams have experienced contrasting starts to their in-season tournament campaigns. The Jazz fell short in their opener, losing 120-112 to the Phoenix Suns, while the Lakers began their title defense with an exciting 120-115 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Ahead of the Jazz and Lakers clash, here’s a detailed guide on how fans can catch the action live across various platforms.

When and where is Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers will host the Utah Jazz in an NBA Cup game on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Tip-off is set for 10:30 PM EST (7:30 PM PT).

Where to watch Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers?

The Utah Jazz vs. LA Laker game will be telecast live on Spectrum SportsNet (local) and KJZZ (local). The pre game coverage will begin one hour before tip off.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers streaming details

For those looking to stream the action, the game will be available on NBA League Pass and the Fubo TV app and website, subject to regional restrictions.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers: Campaign so far

The Utah Jazz currently hold the worst record in the Western Conference, with just three wins in 13 games, placing them at the bottom of the standings. Their struggles continued on Sunday, as they fell to the LA Clippers 116-105.

In contrast, the LA Lakers climbed to third place in the conference standings following the Houston Rockets’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. LeBron James and Co. hold a strong 9-4 record and are riding the momentum of a five-game winning streak.

The Lakers’ most recent victory came against the New Orleans Pelicans, where they secured a hard-fought 104-99 win on Saturday.

Utah Jazz vs. LA Lakers: Head-To-Head Record

The Utah Jazz and LA Lakers have clashed 199 times in regular season, with the Lakers holding a decisive edge in the head-to-head series. The Purple and Gold have emerged victorious in 117 games, while the Jazz have won 82.

During the previous season, the two teams met three times, with the Lakers claiming two victories, leaving Utah with one win.

