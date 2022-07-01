“Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not, KD was tired of Kyrie’s bulls**t” - Former NBA champion says Kyrie Irving is at fault for Kevin Durant’s trade request, believes KD will take a lot of heat

The Brooklyn Nets will likely part ways with their biggest asset, Kevin Durant, as he has requested for a trade from the franchise. The request came on the back of Kyrie Irving’s decision to opt into the player option with the Nets.

Most fans and analysts hold Irving responsible for Durant's decision to leave. They believe the seven-time All-Star is to blame due to his incessant desire to revolt at every given opportunity to the detriment of the team and his teammates.

Quite a number of observers seem to think that way, and the latest to join the train is ESPN analyst Matt Barnes, a former NBA player. He said Durant is tired of Irving’s shenanigans.

Matt Barnes @Matt_Barnes22

KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyries Bullshit! Obviously the Nets were too..KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of @KendrickPerkins carry the hell on…. Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyries Bullshit! Obviously the Nets were too.. KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!! In the words of @KendrickPerkins carry the hell on….

Barnes added that despite the implosion being the guard's fault, KD will be criticized his decision to leave. But Barnes does not blame the four-time scoring champion.

"Whether this actually comes out his mouth or not KD was tired of Kyrie’s bullshit! Obviously the Nets were too," Barnes tweeted. "KD most likely will take a lot of heat for this move but I don’t blame him. This is all Kyries fault!!"

Will Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant become a package deal for any interested franchise?

Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets looks to pass during the Eastern Conference play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on April 12 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Both players share a close bond and had long wanted to play together before joining forces in 2019.

As their time with the Brooklyn Nets draws to an end, their union has been ineffective. Across a span of two seasons, both have been on the court for 44 games together out of a potential minimum of 164 outings. The pairing of two of the NBA's best players in history accomplished just one playoff series win.

ESPN @espn



"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." @WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." .@WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯 "It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." https://t.co/vpp7uXc3Ku

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Lakers could make a play for Irving and Durant. He said that the Purple and Gold could create a package that sees them trade for both players.

"It has been floated to me," Windhorst said, "that the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far