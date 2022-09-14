“Whether or not you're a guy that deserves the status that LeBron has had, that Steph Curry has now had”- Stephen A. cautions KD on cementing his legacy, demands a title run this season

It's safe to say that Kevin Durant dominated the NBA headlines this summer.

Heading into the offseason, the expectation was that KD and the Brooklyn Nets would be looking to bounce back after getting swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. But on June 30th, everything changed.

Shams Charania of 'The Athletic' reported that Durant had requested a trade from the Nets. He had hoped to move to a better situation for himself, and reportedly had the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat as his preferred destinations.

As time progressed, it became clear that the Nets were not going to get the right pieces back in any trade surrounding Durant. That was when both sides agreed to move forward with KD returning to the team for the start of the 2022-23 season.

There's no denying that KD is still one of the best players in the league. As long as he's healthy enough to be on the court, there is nobody in the NBA that can match his dominance on the offensive side of the court. It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for Durant with the Brooklyn Nets.

Stephen A. comments on Kevin Durant and the 2022/23 Brooklyn Nets

Stephen A. Smith believes Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant needs a title run

On a recent episode of ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith explained why he believes KD needs to "galvanize the troops" this year to disprove the notion that he cannot be the main guy on a championship team.

"The only way to overcome that narrative is for you to show up in Brooklyn this year. We already know you could average 30. You averaged 29 last year. We know what KD gonna do on the basketball court. We're not talking about what you're gonna do individually in terms of your own numbers, your own stats of what you bring to the table. We're talking about your ability to galvanize the troops in Brooklyn and to make a legitimate run at the title. That's where everything is really under a microscope, that's where the legacy is in jeopardy of being tarnished. Not about his ability, not about his greatness. There's nothing to talk about there that is cemented this brother is one of the all-time greats, but you will be talking about him as a leader, the face of a franchise, and whether or not you're a guy that deserves the status that LeBron has had, that Steph Curry has now had. Are you someone that's worthy of that? That is going to be it's the lone question about KD. There's nothing else to question."

The elephant in the room is Kevin Durant's relationship with the Nets' front office and coaching staff. He reportedly expressed displeasure with how head coach Steve Nash ran the team at times last season. He also wasn't too happy with how GM Sean Marks handled all of the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving's vaccination status.

If the season starts off on the wrong foot for the Nets, one has to think that Durant will not hesistate to pull the trigger on another trade request.

On paper, the Nets still have one of the most dangerous rosters in the entire league.

Assuming Kyrie Irving plays full-time again, Ben Simmons returns to form, and Durant continues playing at an MVP level, the Nets have as good of a shot as any other team in the league to win the title in 2023.

