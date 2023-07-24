Which are the 3 highest scoring duos in NBA History?

When you hear the word duo in the NBA, you'd automatically remember guys like Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen or Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal. These duos have created iconic moments in the league's history for fans to look back to and reminisce about the good old days.

Over the course of its illustrious past, the NBA has witnessed numerous dynamic duos taking center stage on the basketball court. These partnerships have captivated fans and etched their legacy in the league through their remarkable scoring abilities.

In this retrospective journey, we commemorate the top three highest-scoring duos in NBA history, whose remarkable performances not only reshaped the game but also serve as an enduring inspiration for the aspiring basketball stars of tomorrow.

Top 3 Highest Scoring Duos in NBA History

1) 1962 LA Lakers - Elgin Baylor and Jerry West (34.12 points)

Elgin Baylor and Jerry West were both synonymous with the LA Lakers. Baylor showcased a unique combination of athleticism, finesse, and scoring ability. Meanwhile, West possessed an unmatched competitive drive and a deadly shooting touch, making him a formidable scoring threat from any position on the floor.

Their partnership came to fruition in the early 1960s. The duo's chemistry was instant, and they quickly established themselves as the most lethal scoring combination in the league. Baylor's ability to drive to the basket and draw defenders opened up opportunities for West to score from the perimeter, forming a perfect symbiosis of offensive prowess.

2) 1962 Philadelphia Warriors - Wilt Chamberlain and Paul Arizin (30.50 points)

Wilt Chamberlain, a towering force at 7-foot-1 and an athletic marvel, was a true basketball prodigy. His towering presence and exceptional athleticism made him an imposing figure on the court. Meanwhile, Paul Arizin, a skilled forward known as the "Pitchin' Paul," possessed a lethal shooting touch, exceptional footwork, and basketball IQ that set him apart as one of the premier scorers of his era.

Their paths first crossed in the late 1950s when Chamberlain joined the Philadelphia Warriors in 1959. The combination of Chamberlain's unmatched physical abilities and Arizin's scoring prowess laid the foundation for an unforgettable partnership.

3) 2020 Houston Rockets - James Harden and Russell Westbrook (30.38 points)

James Harden, a scoring maestro with an unmatched offensive repertoire in the NBA, was already an established superstar in Houston. His signature step-back three-pointers and crafty ball-handling earned him numerous accolades and the title of one of the league's most lethal scorers.

On the other hand, Russell Westbrook, a relentless and explosive guard, was acquired by the Rockets in the summer of 2019. Westbrook's fierce competitiveness and ability to attack the rim with relentless energy made him a perfect complement to Harden's scoring prowess.

Harden and Westbrook's performances were nothing short of spectacular. Harden led the league in scoring, averaging an astounding 34.3 points per game, while Westbrook consistently delivered electrifying triple-double performances, averaging 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

Their impact on the Rockets' success was evident as they guided the team to a commendable 44-28 regular-season record.

