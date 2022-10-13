Which Alex Jones conspiracy video did Kyrie Irving share recently? All you need to know

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is known for speaking his mind and standing up for what he believes in. This has at times led to him getting wound up in controversies.

That was the case last month when Irving shared a video posted by the Instagram account "The Free Thought Project." The video was a 2002 clip of "InfoWars" founder Alex Jones warning people about the "New World Order."

In the video, Jones explained how international leaders involved in secret societies are secretly releasing plagues on the world for profit.

"Yes there have been corrupt empires, yes they manipulate, yes there are secret societies, yes there have been oligarchies throughout history.

"And yes, today in 2002 there is a tyrannical organization calling itself 'The New World Order' ... by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system," Jones said.

New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork “There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system”



— Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving “There is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order…by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system” — Alex Jones 2002 clip posted by Kyrie Irving https://t.co/3JYEnguEk5

The Free Thought Project's original repost had the caption "Alex Jones tried to warn us" and even gave credit to Jones for predicting "CVD-1984."

Dash Dobrofsky @DashDobrofsky NBA Star Kyrie Irving shared a video of Alex Jones on his Instagram spreading “New World Order tyranny” conspiracy theories. The post said “Alex Jones tried to warn us.” Kyrie Irving is promoting a guy who called the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax. Disgraceful. NBA Star Kyrie Irving shared a video of Alex Jones on his Instagram spreading “New World Order tyranny” conspiracy theories. The post said “Alex Jones tried to warn us.” Kyrie Irving is promoting a guy who called the Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a hoax. Disgraceful.

Irving immediately began receiving backlash for sharing the video. Much of the criticism had to do with other controversies surrounding Alex Jones.

Jones was in court at the time trying to defend his infamous take on the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting from 2012. He previously alleged that no one was killed and that the massacre was actually a hoax perpetrated by crisis actors.

His company, InfoWars, has profited millions off of that lie and many others over the years.

In an update from Wednesday, a Connecticut jury decided Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to the victims’ families for his lies. An FBI agent and first responder who Jones accused of being a crisis actor will also receive part of the settlement.

Kyrie Irving previously responded to widespread criticism for sharing the old Alex Jones clip, during an appearance on his Twitch stream. Irving highlighted how he's not insensitive, he's just sharing the truth.

“'You’re trending on Twitter, you’re gonna get canceled. Kyrie, I can’t believe you posted that. How insensitive.' Nah bro, it has nothing to do with being insensitive. … I’m just not out here to lie … Been lied to damn near my whole life … just tired of it,” Irving said.

In theory, there’s nothing wrong with questioning the nature of reality and searching for the truth. However, Kyrie Irving should probably be more careful about how he goes about that moving forward.

Other controversies involving Kyrie Irving’s free thinking

Brooklyn Nets All-Star guard Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving sharing an old Alex Jones conspiracy theory is just one of many controversies he has found himself in the midst of over the years.

Last season, for example, Irving refused to get vaccinated and called himself a martyr after he was only allowed to play in 29 NBA games.

“I was not expecting a mandate to be brought down in a way where it wasn’t going to let me play at all. I had the opportunity to play away games still, but there was no plan in place, there was no vision of how it was going to work for our team.

“And I think that really impacted not just me, but a lot of people. Just had to sit in that hot seat for a little bit and deal with it. The life of a martyr, bro,” he said.

Back in 2017, Kyrie Irving also said that he believed the earth was flat, during an appearance on the "Road Trippin'" podcast.

“This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat. The Earth is flat. ... It's right in front of our faces. I'm telling you, it's right in front of our faces. They lie to us,” Irving said.

However, the Brooklyn Nets superstar later apologized for his comments at a Forbes' Under 30 Summit in Boston in 2018. He also mentioned that he will be more careful about what he says in the future.

“Even if you believe in that, don’t come out and say that stuff. That’s for intimate conversations because perception and how you’re received, it changes. I’m actually a smart-ass individual,” Irving said.

Kyrie Irving's strong opinions have brought him plenty of flak from the NBA community over the years.

