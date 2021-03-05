Which channel is Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 4th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

In an enticing Western Conference matchup, the Golden State Warriors continue their road trip and head to Arizona to face off against the Phoenix Suns tonight. The Warriors faced a tough loss against the Blazers yesterday and they'll be motivated to avoid a third straight loss.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are flying high right now. They have won six of their past seven games and their latest victory came against the reigning champions, the LA Lakers.

At what time will the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game tip-off?

USA: March 4th, 2021; 10:00 PM ET.

India: March 5th, 2021; 8:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and FOX Sports Arizona (Local TV).

Fans can tune in to the radio at KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN and 95.7 The Game to listen to the game. It can also be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass.

Golden State Warriors - Team News

Golden State Warriors v Phoenix Suns

The Golden State Warriors have just endured back-to-back defeats at the hands of the Lakers and Trail Blazers. Their star guard Stephen Curry is performing at an extremely high level, averaging numbers similar to his unanimous MVP season.

He is leading the team in scoring and is also the leading the NBA in total points scored.

Steph Curry has 97 points in his last two games vs. the Trail Blazers 😳



That's the most by a Warriors player over a two-game span vs a single opponent since Rick Barry had 106 vs. the Trail Blazers in 1974.



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/7uu0b6kHvx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 4, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s wrist injury had him ruled out for the game against the Portland Trail Blazers yesterday and his status is questionable as of now. Meanwhile, Klay Thompson and Marquese Chriss continue to be sidelined this year following season-ending injuries.

Injured: Klay Thompson, Marquese Chriss

Doubtful: Kelly Oubre Jr.

Suspended: None

Phoenix Suns - Team News

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

The Phoenix Suns are entering this game on a three-game win streak and will look to continue their dominance. Chris Paul and Devin Booker have flourished in the backcourt together and have led the team to the 2nd position in the Western Conference.

Both guards have been selected for the 2021 NBA All-Star game, the first pair of Suns teammates to be All-Stars since Steve Nash and Amar'e Stoudemire.

The Phoenix Suns are one of the few teams in the league with no reported injuries. Coach Monty Williams will have his entire roster available to him tonight against the Warriors.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

