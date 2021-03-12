Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Which channel is Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live stream - March 12th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers
LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers
Kunal Sethi
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
Preview
Advertisement

In their first game after the 2020-21 NBA All-Star break, the LA Lakers will take on the Indiana Pacers at the Staples Center on Friday.

The LA Lakers have struggled since Anthony Davis got injured; they are entering this matchup after winning only twice in their last eight outings.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers have slipped out of playoff reckoning due to lackluster defense and shooting woes from distance. They are also on a terrible run, losing five of their last six games.

At what time will the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game tip-off?

USA: Friday, March 12th, 2021; 10:30 PM ET.

India: Saturday, March 13th, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Where and how to watch the Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers game?

This matchup will be locally broadcast on Spectrum SportsNet and FOX Sports Indiana (Local TV).

Advertisement

The game will also be available on radio at ESPN LA 710/KWKW (S) and 93.5/107.5 The Fan. The clash can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.

LA Lakers - Team News

Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers
Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are grappling with injury issues, but none more so than that of Anthony Davis.

There is no timetable yet on Davis' return, with the player's absence hurting the LA Lakers at both ends of the floor. As per coach Frank Vogel, Davis has started some light shooting and could return sometime this month.

Meanwhile, Dennis Schroder is back in the LA Lakers lineup, which has improved the team's defense and playmaking significantly.

Advertisement

However, Marc Gasol didn't play in the game against the Sacramento Kings due to the league's COVID-19 protocols and is doubtful for this outing. Alex Caruso's neck injury meant he also missed the Sacramento Kings game, but he is expected to return against the Indiana Pacers.

Injured: Anthony Davis.

Doubtful: Marc Gasol, Alex Caruso.

Unavailable: None.

Indiana Pacers - Team News

Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers
Utah Jazz vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have also had their injury woes this campaign.

They lost their forward, TJ Warren, to a foot injury earlier in the season, while the latest addition to their lineup, Caris LeVert, is yet to feature for the team. According to Scott Agnes of Fieldhouse Files, Warren remains confined to a walking boot and is said to be 'months away' from returning to court.

Meanwhile, Caris LeVert appears to have recovered from his left kidney carcinoma and is expected to make his Indiana Pacers debut this month. The rest of the Indiana Pacers roster is healthy, and coach Nate Bjorkgren could use the same lineup that took the court in the last game.

Injured: TJ Warren, Caris LeVert.

Doubtful: None.

Advertisement

Unavailable: None.

Also Read: Indiana Pacers vs LA Lakers: 3 Key matchups - March 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21.

Published 12 Mar 2021, 00:47 IST
comments icon
NBA Indiana Pacers Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James Domantas Sabonis NBA Injury Updates NBA Schedule 2020-21 NBA Predictions
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी