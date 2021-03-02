Which channel is LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream - March 2nd l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will meet the Boston Celtics at TD Garden tonight, with the intention of bouncing back from their recent loss against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics, on the other hand, have looked in good touch lately, winning their last two games. A win over a quality team like the LA Clippers will work wonders for the Celtics' confidence, as they have been fairly inconsistent this season.
At what time will the LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics
game start?
USA- Tuesday, March 2nd; 7:30 PM Eastern Time
India- Wednesday, March 3rd; 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time
Where to watch the LA Clippers vs Boston Celtics game?
The Clippers vs Celtics game will be shown locally on the TNT Network and the Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket Network. The match will be live-streamed on the NBA League Pass as well.
LA Clippers: Team News
The LA Clippers will have two notable absentees for the game — forward Patrick Patterson and shooting guard Jay Scrubb. Patterson will miss the match due to personal reasons, while Scrubb is out for an indefinite period.
But the aforementioned duo missing out will not affect head coach Tyronn Lue's gameplan, as they are not an active part of the rotation.
Injured: Patrick Patterson and Jay Scrubb
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Boston Celtics: Team News
Jaylen Brown is questionable for this crucial clash due to a knee problem and his progress is being monitored on a day-to-day basis. Should he fail to take the court, it will be a huge loss for the Celtics, as Brown's performances this season have earned him an All-Star berth. He has averaged a solid 25 points and 5.5 rebounds per match on a respectable 38.5% shooting from deep.
Marcus Smart continues to miss games due to the left calf injury he sustained and is hoping to return after the All-Star break. Romeo Langford remains unavailable due to a wrist problem.
Injured: Marcus Smart and Romeo Langford
Doubtful: Jaylen Brown
Suspended: None
