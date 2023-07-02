Which college did Donte DiVincenzo play with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart? Looking at history of newly formed Knicks trio 

Donte DiVincenzo joined Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart in New York as a free agent. DiVincenzo signed a four-year $50 million contract with the Knicks after a stellar run with the Golden State Warriors last season. One of the most intriguing things about DiVincenzo, Brunson and Hart linking up with the Knicks was that they have played together before.

DiVincenzo, Brunson and Hart played college basketball for Villanova Wildcats as teammates for two seasons between 2015 and 2017. The trio won the national championship together in 2016.

DiVincenzo played three seasons for the Wildcats until 2018. He entered the NBA draft the same year and got picked 17th overall by the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, Brunson's timeline was the same as DiVincenzo's.

He was the 33rd pick in the 2018 draft. Hart, 28, the oldest and most accomplished college player among the three, played four seasons at Villanova until 2017. He was the 30th pick by the Utah Jazz in 2017. He was traded to the LA Lakers on draft night.

New York Knicks continue making quality additions with Donte DiVincenzo as their latest recruit

The New York Knicks seemed to have ditched the idea of pursuing a star player for now with their resources. They found tremendous success after signing an emerging player like Jalen Brunson in 2022 free agency and a quality veteran like Josh Hart at the 2023 trade deadline.

New York didn't just return to the playoffs with this core but made it past the first round after a decade. It only made sense to maintain continuity and retool the roster around Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and Josh Hart.

Donte DiVincenzo emerged as a candidate for the Knicks. They didn't waste time to put out a lucrative $50 million four-year offer. DiVincenzo fits Tom Thibodeau's system with his high-intensity play defensively and ball-handling ability. He proved he was playable in the playoffs with the Golden State Warriors last season.

The Knicks needed someone in that role, with Evan Fournier falling out of rotation and Quentin Grimes yet to gain some experience in a prominent role in the postseason. Donte DiVincenzo also bolsters the Knicks' 3-point shooting. He made 39.7% of his shots from deep last year.

The New York Knicks offense has pivoted to shooting more threes, but they haven't found much success with a lack of efficient shooters on the roster. New York ranked 19th in 3-point shooting percentage (35.4% on 35.7 attempts per game).

