Which college did J.R. Smith enroll in 2021? Here are all the details 

J.R. Smith is one of the most intriguing former NBA players. He spent 16 years in the league and won two championships - one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the other with the LA Lakers.

Smith retired shortly after winning the championship with Lakers in 2020. Ever since then, he's been a professional gamer and a golfer.

He decided to attend college after his retirement. His journey has been very interesting and he was even named the best academic athlete in 2022.

This article will reveal everything we know about J.R. Smith's college and his current career and hobbies. We will also take a look at his NBA career.

J.R. Smith enrolled at a North Carolina university

Smith has played golf after retiring from the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

In 2021, just a year after his championship with the Lakers, J.R. Smith enrolled at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The 2-time NBA champion began his pursuit of a liberal arts studies degree.

Besides his studies, Smith has also taken a new interest. He is on the school's golf team and has enjoyed playing the sport. Earlier this year, the former basketball player attended the Aggie Invitational tournament.

Smith has achieved a lot of success since his retirement from the professional basketball league. In April 2022, he was named North Carolina A&T's Academic Athlete of the Year with a 4.0 GPA.

The college golfer has even had a chance to play the sport against Michael Jordan. Almost every NBA fan is familiar with Jordan's love for golf, which is why it's not surprising that he ended up beating J.R. Smith.

Smith revealed that Jordan talked trash to him during their match and they even had a wager going. While both have had a lot of success in both basketball and golf, beating MJ was an impossible task for the 2020 NBA champion.

Besides playing golf for his college, Smith has also played Call of Duty: Warzone professionally. In 2021, the former basketball player signed a contract with Complexity Gaming.

Smith's NBA career

J.R. Smith had several great seasons in the NBA (Image via Getty Images)

Smith was never a superstar in the NBA, but he had some amazing seasons. He was named the Sixth Man of the Year for the 2012-13 season after averaging 18.1 points per game with the New York Knicks.

Smith won his first NBA championship in 2016. He helped the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors after being down 1-3 in the series. The shooting guard was the third-best scorer on the team in the series, trailing only LeBron James and Kyrie Irving.

Smith's second and last championship came in 2020. The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat in six games. Unfortunately, the NBA veteran did not play a big role in the series.

J.R. Smith spent only 10 minutes on the floor during the 2020 NBA Finals, scoring three points and grabbing a rebound.

