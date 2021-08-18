Which is the most expensive NBA team as of August 2021?

Teams in the NBA have splurged ridiculous amounts to get/retain superstars that they feel will give them the best chance of competing for a championship. The Brooklyn Nets, LA Lakers, and Golden State Warriors are some of the big spenders, with two players each on the top ten 2021-22 player salaries list.

The 2021 NBA offseason will go down as one of the most intriguing in recent times, as teams went all out to stack their rosters. As things stand, the LA Lakers have been the busiest team this offseason, bringing in several veterans that will make their championship contention a tad feasible. While most of their signings were cost-effective, the acquisition of Russell Westbrook was not cheap.

The kid from Los Angeles has a stacked resume 🌴@russwest44 x #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/yYZVqGYJRC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 10, 2021

The triple-double king will earn $44.2 million in his first year with the 2020 NBA champions. With his addition, the LA Lakers' big three - LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook - will earn about 80 percent of the Lakers' 2021 active roster cap.

Regardless, the LA Lakers are nowhere close to being the most expensive NBA team based on active contracts as of August 2021.

The Golden State Warriors are currently the most expensive NBA team

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Based on active contracts, the Golden State Warriors are the most expensive NBA team right now, with an active roster cap of $177,282,659. While they had a fairly quiet offseason in terms of trades and free agent acquisitions, they managed to ramp up their bill as they offered Stephen Curry a contract extension.

Warriors sign two-time MVP Stephen Curry to a contract extension: pic.twitter.com/snkTVjGndj — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) August 6, 2021

Curry's contract extension is the highlight of the 2021 NBA offseason. While his previous contract will have him earn $45.7 million during the 2021-22 season, with his $215 million 4-year contract extension, he will receive an average of $53.8 million for the next four years.

Steph remains one of the most prolific shooters in the NBA and is worth every penny for his contributions to the Warriors' success in recent years. His partnership with Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson created the most dominant team in the NBA since 2015-2019.

Speaking of partnerships, Thompson is the second-highest-paid player for the Warriors. He is an invaluable member of the team, and it has been difficult for Curry to carry the team without his Splash Bro.

Thompson sustained an injury in 2019, which sidelined him for two consecutive seasons. Regardless, the Golden State Warriors signed a five-year $189.9 million deal with the shooting guard.

Although his fitness will be put to the test after sitting on the sidelines for that long, it is a worthwhile investment considering how the backcourt duo have combined in the past. He will earn $37.9 million for the 2021-22 NBA season, making him the second-highest-paid player for the Warriors.

Andrew Wiggins' $31.5 million and Draymond Green's $24 million for the 2021-22 season are also major contributors to the Warriors being the most expensive team in the NBA right now. It will all be worth it if they can secure another NBA championship in 2022.

The Nets are in a close second with an accumulated $175,771,554 active cap. With reports of the Nets offering James Harden and Kyrie Irving contract extensions, this ranking might have a different outlook for the 2022-23 season.

