Which former NBA star played for the Bulls and Wizards? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 17

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle was released on Sunday, September 17. The grid includes the Chicago Bulls, OKC Thunder, Denver Nuggets, Golden Stae Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, and Washington Wizards.

Here are the clues for today's NBA HoopGrids:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the OKC Thunder and Washington Wizards.

Grid 7 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors.

Grid 8 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks

Grid 9 - Player who played for the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to an imperfect score.

Here's the NBA HoopGrids for September 17:

Expand Tweet

Grid 3: Former NBA player who played for the Bulls and Wizards

HoopGrids September 17

Cartier Martin may not be a household name, but his NBA journey is a testament to determination, resilience, and the pursuit of a dream.

While he didn't achieve the superstardom of some of his contemporaries, Martin's career is a reminder of the fierce competition and unwavering dedication required to make it in the NBA.

He played college basketball at Kansas State University, where he showcased his scoring ability and defensive prowess. Despite a successful college career, he went undrafted in the 2007 Draft.

Undeterred by going unselected, Martin didn't give up on his aspirations. Instead, he took a detour through the G League (formerly known as the D-League) and various overseas leagues to hone his skills and gain valuable experience. His time in the G League allowed him to refine his game, catch the attention of scouts, and earn call-ups in the league.

Martin's basketball journey truly began when he signed a 10-day contract with the Charlotte Bobcats in 2009. This marked his first taste of action in the main league, and he made the most of it, impressing with his scoring ability off the bench. After a brief stint with the Bobcats, Martin embarked on a series of short-term contracts with several teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, and Detroit Pistons.