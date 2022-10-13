Which high school and college did Scotty Pippen Jr. attend? All you need to know

This offseason, the LA Lakers used one of their two-way roster spots to sign Scotty Pippen Jr. He is the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. Pippen Jr. isn't very similar to his father in terms of playing style. Pippen Jr. is an undrafted 6-foot-3 combo guard, while Pippen Sr. was a highly-touted 6-8 point forward.

However, Pippen Jr. still has the skill to potentially carve out a backup guard role in the NBA. Here’s everything you need to know about Scotty Pippen Jr.

Scotty Pippen Jr. was born in Portland, Oregon, when his father was a member of the Portland Trail Blazers. He attended Pine Crest School in Florida from kindergarten to Grade 10.

Before his junior year of high school, Pippen Jr. and his family moved to LA. This was when he transferred to Sierra Canyon, a well-known prep school in Chatsworth, California. The school is known for its basketball program that has featured numerous NBA players in the past.

Pippen Jr. played alongside Marvin Bagley III, Kenyon Martin Jr. and Cassius Stanley.

As a senior, Pippen Jr. averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assist. He also helped the team win the California Interscholastic Federation Open Division state title. After high school, Pippen Jr. accepted an offer from Vanderbilt.

Pippen Jr. had a solid three-year career at Vanderbilt between 2019 and 2022. He was named to the All-SEC Team twice and finished with a career average of 17.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals. However, his efficiency wasn’t great as he finished with a shooting split of 41.4/34.3/76.3.

After going undrafted in the 2022 draft, Scotty Pippen Jr. signed a two-way contract with the LA Lakers on July 1. This coming season, he is expected to split time between the Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

In five preseason games for the Lakers, Pippen Jr. has averaged 5.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals. However, he has once again struggled with efficiency with a shooting split of 36/18.2/66.7.

Scotty Pippen Jr. on pressure to live up to his father’s legacy

LA Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr.

During an interview with Natasha Dye of People Magazine, Scotty Pippen Jr. spoke about the pressure to live up to his father’s legacy. His father, Scottie Pippen, is a seven-time NBA All-Star and a six-time champion. He is also regarded as an all-time great wing player. Pippen Jr. said this has put a target on his back:

"Having a father in the NBA definitely puts a target on your back. So, I think just being able to endure all that and finally say, 'I made it,' is a good feeling."

Pippen Jr. then added that he tries not to let the increased expectations affect him too much:

"I would say there are higher expectations because people expect me to be like my dad, but I don't really let that get to me because that's just what people think I should be or should not be."

As previously mentioned, Scotty Pippen Jr. is a very different player than his father. Given Pippen Jr.’s physical limitations, it’s very unlikely that he will ever become a star in the NBA. However, if he could carve out a long-term career as an undrafted player, that would be a success story in itself.

