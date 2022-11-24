Which of Jayson Tatum's girlfriends is the mother of his son Deuce Tatum?

During his rookie season in 2017, Jayson Tatum's girlfriend at the time gave birth to the couple's son, Deuce. Since then, Deuce Tatum has become a star in his own right, earning countless fans throughout the course of his dad's career.

Although Tatum has since split with Deuce's mom, Toriah Lachell, it seems as though the two are committed to co-parenting together.

Whether it's a regular season game or a pivotal game in the playoffs, Deuce Tatum can frequently be seen before and after games at his dad's side. Just recently, Jayson Tatum's son was seen getting a few playful punches in on former Celtic Javonte Green after the Bulls snapped the team's win streak.

Back before Tatum led the Celtics to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, he was a young NBA hopeful gearing up for the draft. With his time at Duke University winding down, Tatum was excited to get ready for the draft. It was then that he found out that his girlfriend at the time, Toriah Lachell, was pregnant.

It wasn't public knowledge at the time. Tatum also hid the news from his teammates and his coaches. He didn't want anything to potentially get in the way of his prospect status ahead of the upcoming draft. He recalled the situation in a NY Post interview recently about the time Deuce's mom became pregnant:

“I was selfish at first, honestly. I was more worried about getting drafted than I was about being a dad, because my whole life I had dreamed about going to the NBA and the best day of my life was two months away. I didn’t tell anybody – I didn’t tell my teammates, the coaches, anything…”

Below you can see clips of Jayson Tatum and his former teammate Javonte Green having a chat post-game when Deuce begins to throw some haymakers.

Jayson Tatum and Toriah Lachell relationship

During high school, Jayson Tatum met Toriah Lachell, who was a varsity athlete in her own right. As a two-sport athlete, it makes sense that she and Tatum found common ground and quickly began to date. A few years later, she gave birth to their son, Deuce, when Tatum was just 19 years old.

Shortly after the birth of Deuce, the couple wound up splitting. Despite that, it seems they have managed to put their son first. Tatum recently revealed that his son isn't too happy when fans approach and ask for autographs or photos when they're spending time together. The way he tells it, Deuce likes being the center of attention.

As a result, the Boston Celtics star opts not to take pictures with fans when he's with his son to ensure he knows Deuce is his priority.

At the same time, Tatum has reportedly begun dating musician Ella Mai. Although there has been nothing official from Tatum or Mai, the two sparked rumors after a 4th of July party this past summer.

Below you can see a hilarious clip of Deuce Tatum from the Celtics' recent playoff run:

Poll : 0 votes