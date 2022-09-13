Which jersey numbers has LeBron James donned in his NBA career?

LeBron James will enter the 20th year of his NBA career in less than two months. The Los Angeles Lakers forward has won four championship rings and is on a mission to win another.

James' first championship ring came with the Miami Heat. His tenure with the Heat was marked by many changes, including his jersey number. After seven years of wearing #23, James decided it was time to change.

However, he only kept his new jersey number during his tenure with the Heat. The superstar switched to his old number upon returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

In this article, we will look at the jersey numbers LeBron James has donned in his career and why he changed them.

LeBron James changed his jersey number in Miami

When James took his talents to South Beach in 2010, he became one of the most hated players in the NBA. He left the team close to his hometown to form a super team with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

This season was LeBron's first with a new jersey number. In November 2009, the forward was still with the Cavaliers when he announced a jersey number change. He decided to stop wearing #23 because of Michael Jordan and everything he's done for basketball.

“I just think that what Michael Jordan has done for the game has to be recognized in some way soon,” LeBron said in 2009. “There would be no LeBron James, no Kobe Bryant, no Dwyane Wade if there wasn’t Michael Jordan first.”

During his tenure with the Heat, LeBron won two championships in four years, further establishing himself as an all-time great. James even improved his 3-point shot in South Beach.

Back to Cleveland and 23

LeBron James left Miami in 2014 and returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers, returning to his original jersey number. The NBA superstar brought Cleveland its first championship by defeating the Golden State Warriors in 2016.

In 2018, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers and kept his jersey number. The Lakers have retired 11 numbers, but 23 is not one of them, so LeBron was able to use it.

Just two years after joining the team, LeBron James won another championship.

Back to number 6

In his first three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, James used a number made famous by Michael Jordan. However, he decided to return to number 6 last season.

As many NBA fans know, LeBron wore No. 6 in "Space Jam: A New Legacy." The film may be the reason for the change. James's choice was a brilliant marketing move and has resulted in more jersey sales.

LeBron James has achieved a lot of success while wearing No. 6 (Image via Getty Images)

The reason LeBron picked this number is most likely because his oldest son, Bronny James, was born on October 6.

James wore this number during the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012, but he donned No. 9 in the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

