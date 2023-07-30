Which Kings stars played for the Lakers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for July 30

The NBA's immaculate grid recently released grid No. 5 as they continue to garner more attention from hoops fans who are puzzle enthusiasts. The latest grid seems to have some interesting clues. Here's what the grid looks like:

Here's a look at all the clues:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Grid 1 - Players who have played for Magic and Warriors.

Grid 2 - Players who have played for Magic and Cavaliers.

Grid 3 - Players who have played for Magic and Lakers.

Grid 4 - Players who have played for Kings and Warriors.

Grid 5 - Players who have played for Kings and Cavaliers.

Grid 6 - Players who have played for Kings and Lakers.

Grid 7 - Players who have played for Wizards and Warriors.

Grid 8 - Players who have played for Wizards and Cavaliers.

Grid 9 - Players who have played for Wizards and Lakers.

NBA Immaculate Grid July 30th answers: Players that played for Kings and Lakers

In today's NBA immaculate grid answers article for July 30th, we look at the players who have played for the Kings and Warriors (grid No. 6). The division rivals have had plenty of trades among them in history, while several free agents have also donned the jerseys of both teams.

We've picked Vlade Divac as our answer for this grid. The other options include Matt Barnes, Malik Monk and Damian Jones. Divac played the first seven seasons of his career with the LA Lakers, before spending six seasons with the Sacramento Kings. He returned for a second stint in LA in his final season in 2004-05.

Meanwhile, Matt Barnes played his sophomore year in Sacramento before moving to the Lakers in 2010 for two seasons. He returned to the Kings in 2016-17. Malik Monk played one year with the Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season before signing as a free agent with Sacramento last offseason.

Damian Jones played with the Lakers on a 10-day in 2020-21 and played on a standard contract in 2022-23. Before his second stint in LA, he spent a year in Sacramento.

Here's the entire grid solved:

NBA Immaculate Grid July 30th answers

LA Lakers used Vlade Divac as a trade chip to form the Kobe-Shaq era

Vlade Divac didn't find title success with a storied franchise like the LA Lakers. However, he was the piece that altered the team's fortunes. The Lakers traded him to the Hornets in 1996 to acquire their first-round pick, which turned out to be none other than Kobe Bryant.

Divac was one of the most reliable big men in league history. He finished his career as one of seven players to record at least 10,000 points, 9000 rebounds, 3000 assists and 1500 blocks.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)