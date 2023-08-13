Which Knicks players have also played for the Spurs? Immaculate Grid answers for August 13

The latest Immaculate Grid has been released today with its ongoing challenge for fans' knowledge of NBA facts.

Here is a look at the August 13 Immaculate Grid.

August 13 Immaculate Grid

Clues for August 13 Immaculate Grid

Grid 1 - NBA player that played for both the Golden State Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs

Grid 2 - NBA player that played for both the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 3 - NBA player that played for both the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 4 - NBA player that played for both the Utah Jazz and the San Antonio Spurs

Grid 5 - NBA player that played for both the Utah Jazz and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6 - NBA player that played for both the Utah Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 7 - NBA player that played for both the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs

Grid 8 - NBA player that played for both the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 9 - NBA player that played for both the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks

Possible answers for August 13 Immaculate Grid

For Grid 1, Stephen Jackson and David West are good choices.

Jackson spent four seasons with the Warriors and two seasons with the Spurs near the end of his career. Meanwhile, West played one season with the Spurs and two seasons with the Warriors before calling it a career.

For Grid 2, Nate Thurmond and Anderson Varejao are both good answers.

Thurmond played 11 seasons with the Warriors and finished his career by playing two seasons with the Cavaliers. On the other hand, Varejao played over 13 seasons with the Cavaliers and then two seasons with the Warriors.

In Grid 3, either Monta Ellis or Andrew Bogut can be placed.

Ellis spent his first seven seasons with the Warriors before heading to the Bucks for two seasons. Interestingly, Bogut spent his first seven seasons with the Bucks and then went on to play five seasons for the Warriors.

Moving over to Grid 4, Rudy Gay and Boris Diaw are both excellent options to choose from.

Gay played over four seasons with the Spurs and two seasons with the Jazz afterward. For Diaw's situation, he played five seasons with the Spurs and later finished his career with one season playing for the Jazz.

In Grid 5, either Donovan Mitchell or Carlos Boozer are good options to select from.

Mitchell started his career by playing five seasons with the Jazz before moving to the Cavaliers as his current team with one season down. Meanwhile, Boozer played his first two NBA seasons with the Cavaliers before playing six seasons for the Jazz.

For Grid 6, Richard Jefferson and Kyle Korver are both good options.

Jefferson played one season each for the Jazz and the Bucks. On the other hand, Korver spent four seasons with the Jazz and then one season with the Bucks.

For Grid 7, Malik Rose or Doug Mcdermott can be answered here.

Rose played over eight seasons with the Spurs and five seasons with the Knicks. Mcdermott played one season for the Knicks and later spent two seasons with the Spurs.

When it comes to Grid 8, either Iman Shumpert or J.R. Smith can be placed here.

Shumpert spent his first four NBA seasons with the Knicks and then moved to the Cavaliers for four seasons. Meanwhile, Smith played four seasons for the Knicks before spending five seasons with the Cavaliers.

Lastly, for Grid 9, Anthony Mason is a good answer to be placed for this one.

Mason played over five seasons with the Knicks and two seasons with the Bucks.

Filled-out August 13 Immaculate Grid

August 13 NBA Immaculate Grid

