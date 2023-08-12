Which Magic players have also played for the Nets? Immaculate Grid Answers for August 12

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for August 12 has been released. Today marks the 19th version of the puzzle that has the fandom scrambling.

Here's a look at today's grid:

The August 12 Immaculate Grid

Clues for the August 12 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic.

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic.

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ assists for a season who played for the Magic.

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets.

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Cell 6 - Player who had 5+ assists for a season and played for the OKC Thunder.

Cell 7 - Player who had an All-NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cell 8 - Player who had an All-NBA season with the Houston Rockets.

Cell 9 - Player with 5+ assists for a season who had an All-NBA season.

NBA Immaculate Grid for August 12

Vince Carter is a great guess to start the grid for Cell 1. 'Air Canada' had a journeyman career, and the Magic and the Nets were two franchises that got a taste of Vinsanity.

Jeff Green is also a superb guess for Cell 1. The reigning NBA champion has been around the league, and pitstops at the Magic and the Nets formed part of his career.

James Harden and Russell Westbrook are bound to be popular choices among the NBA fandom for Cell 5. The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted both stars before being traded to the Houston Rockets later in their careers.

A fellow member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Kevin Durant, is a potential answer for Cell 4 - with James Harden fitting the billing for the clue on this occasion too.

Cell 9 calls for an array of legendary guesses, with names like John Stockton, Steve Nash, LeBron James, and Chris Paul being prospective answers.

Cell 3 is slightly tricky, with not many players with 5+ assists to have featured for the Orlando Magic. But you cannot go wrong with Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway there.

Josh Giddey serves as a solid guess for the younger representatives for Cell 6. The OKC Thunder guard is a rising star and has already delivered a season with more than 5 apg.

Here's the filled-out August 12 Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 12 Immaculate Grid.

