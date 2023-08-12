Basketball
  • Which Magic players have also played for the Rockets? Immaculate Grid Answers for August 12

By Achyuth Jayagopal
Modified Aug 12, 2023 15:44 GMT
Dwight Howard is a possible answer in August 12 Immaculate Grid
The latest NBA Immaculate Grid puzzle for August 12 has been released. Today marks the 19th version of the puzzle that has the fandom scrambling.

Here's a look at today's grid:

Immaculate Grid for August 12
Clues for the August 12 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic.

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic.

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ assists for a season who played for the Magic.

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets.

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and the Houston Rockets.

Cell 6 - Player who had 5+ assists for a season and played for the OKC Thunder.

Cell 7 - Player who had an All-NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Cell 8 - Player who had an All-NBA season with the Houston Rockets.

Cell 9 - Player with 5+ assists for a season who had an All-NBA season.

NBA Immaculate Grid for August 12

Dwight Howard promises to be a popular choice for Cell 2. The former Defensive Player of the Year was drafted and developed by the Orlando Magic but, after his ill-fated move to the Lakers, opted to play with James Harden at Houston in his quest for a championship.

youtube-cover

James Harden is a sureshot in today's grid as the all-star spent time with all four teams involved in the puzzle barring one - the Nets, the Rockets, and the Thunder.

For Cell 2, Trevor Ariza is another good guess. The former NBA Champion was a reliable wing option for the Rockets and the Magic during his stints with these teams, although championship success was found elsewhere.

Cell 9 calls for an array of legendary guesses, with names like John Stockton, Steve Nash, LeBron James, and Chris Paul being prospective answers.

Cell 3 is slightly tricky, with not many players with 5+ assists to have featured for the Orlando Magic. But you cannot go wrong with Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway there.

Josh Giddey serves as a solid guess for the younger representatives for Cell 6. The OKC Thunder guard is a rising star and has already delivered a season with more than 5 apg.

Here's the filled-out August 12 Immaculate Grid:

Completed Immaculate Grid - August 12
