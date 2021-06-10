Which NBA players are confirmed to appear alongside LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy?

LeBron James and a few other NBA players came together on a project, Space Jam: A New Legacy, which will be released in the summer. The original Space Jam movie featured Michael Jordan in 1996. The former Chicago Bulls star enlisted to help The Looney Tunes defeat an alien group in a basketball game.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is based on LeBron partnering with Looney Tunes to free his son from a virtual space ruled by a rogue AI. To do so, he will have to win a basketball game against the Goon Squad, which is comprised of NBA and WNBA superstars. Although earlier reports suggested that the LA Lakers star had a hard time recruiting players for the movie, it seems like all went well.

Why LeBron James' 'Space Jam 2' is summer 2021's biggest open question https://t.co/u0CM0D3mgV pic.twitter.com/AJPdzwqHPw — Forbes (@Forbes) June 10, 2021

Five NBA and WNBA superstars that will appear alongside LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy

LeBron James will partner with Looney Tunes, who have no idea how to play the game. His opponents will be professional basketball players. It will be exciting to see how things unfold when both teams face-off.

Here are the NBA players that have been confirmed to appear alongside LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

#1 Anthony Davis as the Brow

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers

It makes total sense that the LA Lakers number two will make an appearance in the movie. Anthony Davis' moniker was used to depict his character in the movie. His trademark sayings, "fear the brow" and "raise the brow," were also used in the movie.

Space Jam 2 spoiler



Status note: The Brow (wing) headed to locker room. pic.twitter.com/HO00gMBUfg — David Jones (@tenaciousDJONES) June 4, 2021

One standout feature of the Goon Squad is that all players are hybrids. They are a combination of either human and animal or human and android. Davis' character looks like a Greek mythology creature, which is half-human and half-bird.

#2 Diana Taurusi as White Mamba

Diana Taurasi #3 of the Phoenix Mercury

Diana Taurasi is one of the greatest WNBA players of all time. Her nickname, which was given to her by the Black Mamba himself, Kobe Bryant, was used as a representation of her character.

Like The Brow, White Mamba has human attributes coupled with serpent-like features, giving her a very intimidating look. Diana currently plays in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury and has won three championships with the team.

#3 Damian Lillard as Chronos

Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard is known for his clutch three-point shots and the saying that goes with it, "Dame Time." Chronos was created to portray Damian Lillard in that light, which was made evident with the big clock on his left shoulder.

⌚️It’s about that time. Hyped to be a part of Space Jam: A New Legacy! CHRONOS and the Goon Squad taking over. @spacejammovie hits theaters and @hbomax on July 16!#SpaceJam #CHRONOS #GoonSquad #YKWTII pic.twitter.com/rWelVWEy4o — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 13, 2021

Unlike The Brow and White Mamba, Chronos' composition is human and android. He looks completely different from other Goon Squad members as he is the only one that does not have any animal features.

#4 Nneka Ogwumike as Arachnneka

Nneka Ogwumike #30 of the Los Angeles Sparks

Nneka Ogwumike is a WNBA star who plays for the Los Angeles Sparks. Arachnneka is half-human and half-spider, which is fairly easy to decipher from the name.

Although the name was not in any way related to any nicknames Nneka has, it was a perfect representation of her skill. As a dominating presence in the paint, the extra limbs will make her rebounding, shot-blocking, and scoring easier to achieve.

#5 Klay Thompson as Wet-Fire

Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors greets Stephen Curry #30

Klay Thompson's character in Space Jam: A New Legacy is known as Wet-Fire. It is a clear indication of how Klay can get hot shooting the ball and his ability to "splash" the net.

Thompson is arguably one of the best shooters in the NBA but has battled with injuries for about two years. His partnership with Stephen Curry earned them the nickname, "The Splash Brothers."

Although a few other NBA players might have made appearances in the movie, none others have been confirmed so far.

