Which NBA players played all 82 games in 2024-25 season?

The 2024-25 NBA regular season has officially wrapped up, with all teams completing Game 82 on Sunday. Up next: the postseason, starting with the play-in tournament scheduled from Tuesday through Friday.

Injuries were a recurring theme throughout the year, but as the dust settled on the regular season, 11 players stood out for perfect attendance — playing in all 82 games. Below is the full list.

NBA players who played all 82 games this season

#1. Chris Paul

Chris Paul joined elite company this year as the 11th player in NBA history to log 20 seasons, suiting up for the San Antonio Spurs and mentoring the likes of Victor Wembanyama.

Even with two decades under his belt, Paul didn’t miss a beat, playing all 82 games and averaging 8.8 points, 7.4 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game.

#2. Jalen Green

Jalen Green proved to be a go-to scorer for the rising Houston Rockets, who locked in the No. 2 seed in the stacked Western Conference. Green posted 21.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg and 3.4 apg across all 82 games.

#3. Mikal Bridges

Mikal Bridges played just six seconds in Sunday’s season finale — but that was enough to keep his ironman streak alive at 556 straight games, covering his entire seven-year career.

In his first year as a New York Knick, Bridges contributed 17.6 ppg, 3.7 apg and 3.2 rpg.

#4. Jarrett Allen

Anchoring the East-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, Jarrett Allen manned the middle in their dual-big lineup. Beyond his steady averages of 13.5 ppg, 9.7 rpg and 1.9 apg, his biggest value was simply being available every night.

#5. Harrison Barnes

Harrison Barnes, like Chris Paul, joined the Spurs to offer veteran leadership — and he showed up in every sense, playing all 82 games while tallying 12.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg and 1.7 apg.

One of his season highlights? Drilling a buzzer-beater 3 against his former team Golden State, a shot that shook up the Western Conference playoff picture.

#6. Jaden McDaniels

Minnesota had a rocky start but surged late to clinch the sixth seed in the West, setting up a showdown with the No. 3 Lakers. Through it all, Jaden McDaniels was a stabilizing presence, delivering 12.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg and 2.0 apg — and suiting up every single night.

#7. Julian Champagnie

Another Spur made the list, this time a younger face. Fourth-year forward Julian Champagnie put up 9.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg and 1.4 apg while appearing in every game.

#8. Bub Carrington

Washington Wizards rookie Bub Carrington quietly made waves, ranking ninth among rookies in scoring (9.8 ppg) and second in assists (4.4 apg). He was also the only first-year player to go a perfect 82-for-82 in appearances.

He ended his season with a bang, hitting a game-winner against the Miami Heat on Sunday.

#9. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

With Minnesota guards Mike Conley and Donte DiVincenzo sidelined at times, Nickeil Alexander-Walker filled the gap with consistency, averaging 9.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 2.7 apg— and never missing a game.

#10. Malik Beasley

Malik Beasley lit it up from deep all season, knocking down 319 triples in 82 games — the second-most this season. His 41.6% shooting from beyond the arc helped the Detroit Pistons punch their ticket back to the playoffs.

#11. Buddy Hield

Rounding out the list is sharpshooter Buddy Hield, who sank 2.5 3s a night at a 37.0% clip for the Golden State Warriors — and made sure he was available for all 82.

