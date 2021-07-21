Which NBA team is Derrick Rose going to? Looking at 3 potential landing spots for the former MVP in the 2021 Free Agency

Derrick Rose remains one of the top point guards in the NBA. Although he has endured career-ending injuries, the veteran has managed to consistently produce on the court.

Rose's resurgence is admirable, as the 32-year-old was ruled out by many. He was not as explosive as he once was, which is as a result of several injuries he has sustained over the years. However, the guard found his spark with the New York Knicks and was one of their top players despite coming off the bench.

The New York Knicks take down the Hawks 101-92 in Game 2 to even up the series 1-1 and win their first playoff game for the first-time since 2013! Derrick Rose was magnificent yet again as he scored 26 points off-the-bench for New York. #NBA #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/8dEYalaTYT — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) May 27, 2021

Which teams would be ideal landing spots for Derrick Rose in the 2021 NBA free agency?

With Derrick Rose becoming an unrestricted free agent this summer, there are a few teams that would look to add him to their rosters. Finding an MVP-caliber guard to lead the bench is a tricky proposition, which is why he will be on several teams' radars.

On that note, here are three potential landing spots for Derrick Rose in the 2021 NBA free agency.

#3 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat will have big decisions to make regarding their point guard position. Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn might not return with the Heat for the 2021-22 season, which is why they will pursue a point guard as talented as Derrick Rose.

Dragic has struggled with injuries for a couple of seasons and has an expensive player option that the Miami Heat could decline. Derrick Rose would fit in perfectly, as he is equally experienced and will be a less expensive option.

Rose was a bright spark for the Knicks and did a great job leading their second unit this season. With the Heat hoping to go on another championship run, Rose would be a sensational addition.

#2 LA Lakers

The LA Lakers are also in a bit of a pickle with regards to point guards because Dennis Schroder is not a great fit.

Although he did a great job orchestrating their offense in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he was missing in action when both players returned. The Lakers will be looking for a guard who can produce alongside both superstars, which is why Derrick Rose is a potential candidate.

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers 'Most Appealing Destination' For Derrick Rose In 2021 Free Agency, Per 'Fadeaway World'https://t.co/AYzWx3Ujye — The Inquisitr (@theinquisitr) April 27, 2021

With Rose, the Lakers will get an effective third-scoring option, a clutch shooter and a guard who can lead the offense by himself. Although it is not exactly a high-profile move the LA Lakers fans desire, he would be an incredible addition at both ends of the court.

#1 New York Knicks

Tom Thibodeau and Derrick Rose have an exceptional relationship, which could be a factor that guarantees his continued stay with the Knicks. He was reunited with his former coach during the 2020-21 regular season and helped the team go on a 25-10 run to end the campaign.

The New York Knicks crashed out in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, but it was not as a result of poor performances from Rose. He was arguably the Knicks' best player during the playoffs.

Things went great for the Knicks, with Derrick Rose leading their second unit. So letting him go during the 2021 free agency would be a costly mistake. His experience was a significant factor in their success in the second half of the season.

The Knicks have a decent amount to spend heading into the 2021 free agency. While looking for a point guard should be on their list of things to do this off-season, they should instead go for a starter while Rose maintains his position as their sixth man.

