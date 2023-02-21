Which NBA teams have Patrick Beverley played for? Career, stats, and more

Patrick Beverley has reportedly agreed to join his hometown Chicago Bulls after reaching a buyout with the Orlando Magic.

The Bulls will be Beverley's fifth team since making his NBA debut in the 2012-2013 season. Beverley was initially drafted by the LA Lakers as the 42nd pick in 2009 before having his rights traded to the Miami Heat the following day, however, he was cut before the beginning of the season.

After spending three years overseas, Beverley joined the Houston Rockets, where he spent five seasons. He was then shipped to the LA Clippers as a part of the trade that sent Chris Paul to Houston. After four seasons with the Clippers, Beverley was traded twice in the summer of 2021, eventually landing with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Beverley's time in Minnesota lasted just one season as he was once again traded twice in the summer of 2022, landing with the Lakers. In the final hours before the trade deadline earlier this month, Beverley was traded to the Orlando Magic; however, he reached a buyout with the team that allowed him to join his hometown Bulls.

How has Patrick Beverley performed at each stop?

During five seasons with the Houston Rockets, Patrick Beverley averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% (37.5% from 3-point range) and 76.4% from the free-throw line. He picked up one All-Defensive first-team selection and two All-Defensive second-team selections.

In four seasons with the LA Clippers, Beverley averaged 8.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.3 apg, 1.0 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 41.7% from the field, 39.5% from 3-point range and 76.3% from the free-throw line. He was named to the All-Defensive second team once.

In his lone season as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Pat Bev averaged 9.2 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.6 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.9 bpg while shooting 40.6% from the field, 34.3% from 3-point range and 72.2% from the free-throw line.

Beverley spent just 45 games with the LA Lakers before being relocated during the season for the first time in his career. He finished his Lakers tenure with averages of 6.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 0.9 spg and 0.6 bpg while shooting 40.2% from the field, 34.8% from 3-point range and 78.0% from the free-throw line.

