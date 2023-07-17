Which Nuggets stars also played for the Lakers and the Pistons? NBA HoopGrids answers for July 17

The latest NBA HoopGrids brain-twister is out with several intriguing clues. That includes a category related to the Denver Nuggets players who have also played for the LA Lakers and Detroit Pistons. Here are the clues offered for all nine grids:

Grid 1 - Player who has played for LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 2 - A player who has suited up for LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets

Grid 3 - A player who has played for LA Lakers and earned an All-Defensive selection

Grid 4 - Player who has played for Detroit Pistons and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 5 - A player who has suited up for Detroit Pistons and Denver Nuggets

Grid 6 - A player who has played for Detroit Pistons and earned an All-Defensive selection

Grid 7 - A player who has played for Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks

Grid 8 - A player who has played for Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets

Grid 9 - A player who has played for Memphis Grizzlies and earned an All-Defensive selection

Here's the grid:

NBA HoopGrids Grid 2 and 5 answers; Nuggets players who have played for Lakers and Pistons

Several players have been left scratching their heads over today's NBA HoopGrids. With 30 teams in the league and years of transactions, it's difficult to track players who have played for different franchises in their careers. However, we've got you covered.

In this article, we look at answers for Grid 2 and 5. The clues are simple: select a Denver Nuggets player who has played for the LA Lakers for Grid 2. In Grid 5, choose a Nuggets player who has played for the Pistons.

You could choose several players for Grid 2 like Carmelo Anthony, JR Smith, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Thomas Bryant, Malik Beasley and Spencer Haywood. For Grid 5, Caldwell-Pope can be picked.

However, you cannot select him if you have already used him to complete Grid 2. Other answers for Grid 5, include Jerami Grant, Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Bruce Brown Jr., Reggie Jackson, DJ Augustin and Antonio McDyesss.

Full answer for today's grid

The NBA HoopGrids July 17th edition was a fun puzzle to break down, to say the least. Basketball and particularly NBA fans get to test their knowledge and learn more about teams and players after finding out intriguing answers. July 17th's grid was a testament to that. The entire solved puzzle will leave several fans surprised in this regard. Here's the solved puzzle:

NBA HoopGrids July 17th answers complete

