Which players played for the Bulls and Blazers? NBA HoopGrids answers for October 1st

The latest edition of the NBA Hoop Grids has dropped. It's time anew to fill up the slots and find the right answers. Let's get going.

Here’ a look at today’s grid:

Clues for October 1 NBA HoopGrids:

Cell 1 – Player who played for both the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 – Player who spent time with the Bulls and Miami Heat

Cell 3 – A player who had stints with the Bulls and Sacramento Kings

Cell 4 – Cleveland Cavaliers player who also played in Portland

Cell 5 – Player who had a run with the Cavaliers and Heat

Cell 6 – Cavaliers player who also had a go with the Kings

Cell 7 – Player who played in the 2010s for the Blazers

Cell 8 – Player from the 2010s for the Heat

Cell 9 – Kings player who played in the 2010s

Answers to the October 1 NBAHoopGrids

Guard Ron Brewer is a good answer for Cell 1 as he was selected seventh overall by the Blazers in the 1978 draft and played for the Bulls in 1985.

A better answer, however, is Scottie Pippen, who won six NBA titles with Chicago and spent his last four years in the league in Portland.

For Cell 2, P.J. Brown makes the cut as he suited for the Heat in the late 1990s and played with the Bulls in the 2006-2007 season.

An easy answer for this, though, is recent Hall of Fame inductee Dwyane Wade who returned to his hometown of Chicago (2016-17 season) after his legendary association with Miami. Other possible answers here are Goran Dragic, Luol Deng, and Max Strus.

Bob Hansen is a good answer for Cell 3. He played for Sacramento in the 1990-91 season, and in the following year played and won an NBA title in Chicago.

A better alternative for this cell, however, is Brad Miller who had a pair of two-year runs with the Bulls in the 2000s while in between ran with the Kings.

James Jones is a solid answer for Cell 4. He played his last three years in the NBA with the Cavaliers and won a title with the team in 2016. Earlier in his career, he played a season in Portland (2007-08). Other possible answers are Shawn Kemp, Andre Miller, Mo Williams, Rodney Hood, Robin Lopez and Jim Jackson.

For Cell 5, Damon Jones fits the billing after spending a season each with the Heat and Cavaliers in the mid-2000s. He also as an assistant coach in Cleveland from 2014-18 and won a title in 2016.

Of course, the best answer here is LeBron James, who helped both the Heat (2021 and 2013) and Cavaliers (2016) win NBA titles in the 2010s. Wade is also a good answer as well Mike miller, Shawn Marion, Kevin Love and Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

Journeyman Andre Miller is a great answer for Cell 6. He spent his first three years in the NBA with the Cavaliers (1999-2001) and spent a year (2014-15) in Sacramento late in his career. Other directions to go to here are Tristan Thompson, Matthew Dellavedova and Iman Shumpert.

There are variety of ways to go about Cell 7 and the best answer here is Damian Lillard, who spent 11 years in Portland from 2012 before being traded this offseason to the Bucks. Also possible answers are LaMarcus Aldridge and C.J. McCollum.

For Cell 8, Daequan Cook is one of many possible answers, having played for Miami from 2007-2010. Better options are members of the Heat champion squads in the 2010s like James, Wade and Chris Bosh.

Bogdan Bogdanovic suits Cell 9, having played for the Kings in his first three years in the NBA between 2017-2019.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopsGrid:

We can consider this solution although Sergio Rodrigues may not be fit for Cell 7 as he played for the Blazers from 2006-2009.