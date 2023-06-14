Which was Scoot Henderson's college? Taking a closer look

Scoot Henderson is projected to be a top three pick in this year’s NBA draft. He did not take the traditional path after high school. Henderson did not attend or play in college.

He instead spent the past two years playing for the G League Ignite. The Ignite is a developmental team of young prospects. They play in the G League, which is the NBA’s developmental or minor league.

What is the G League Ignite?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The team is based outside of Las Vegas, Nevada. The team does not play a full schedule in the G League. It also includes some veterans on the team to mentor prospects and help them prepare for the NBA. Prospects can earn salaries up to $500,000.

Houston Rockets star Jalen Green was the first prospect to sign with the Ignite. Jonathan Kuminga and Dyson Daniels are other notable prospects to sign with the Ignite instead of playing in college.

Scoot Henderson graduated high school early, forgoing his senior year to play in the G League. It gave him the chance to earn money and compete at a professional level earlier than usual.

Henderson gained valuable experience playing against players with NBA experience. It also provided him the opportunity to play against grown men in a more physical game.

Scoot Henderson may go second to the Charlotte Hornets or third to the Portland Trail Blazers. He and Brandon Miller from Alabama are likely to be drafted after Victor Wembanyama goes No. 1.

He stands at 6-foot-2 and has insane explosiveness. In 19 games with the Ignite, he averaged 16.5 points per game.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress The first batch of NBA Draft green room invites have been sent out, multiple sources told ESPN:



Victor Wembanyama

Brandon Miller

Scoot Henderson

Amen Thompson

Ausar Thompson

Cameron Whitmore

Jarace Walker

Anthony Black

Taylor Hendricks

Gradey Dick



The top-10 in ESPN's Top-100 The first batch of NBA Draft green room invites have been sent out, multiple sources told ESPN:Victor WembanyamaBrandon MillerScoot HendersonAmen ThompsonAusar ThompsonCameron WhitmoreJarace Walker Anthony BlackTaylor HendricksGradey DickThe top-10 in ESPN's Top-100 https://t.co/WqXyIxlclI

The high-flying, 19-year-old prospect has the skills to fit on an NBA roster right away. He is great on the defensive end, can shoot from outside and midrange, and has the ability to drive to the basket with speed. His height may make him a target on defense and he could sure up his shot selection, but his athleticism is off the charts.

Scoot Henderson has a tenacity on the court and reported maturity off the floor. He is already working on his brand and business partnerships. He signed an endorsement deal with Puma. He is also being mentored by Steph Curry and working with the former MVP’s brand to build his own businesses.

Poll : 0 votes