Which Sixers players have also played for Heat and Trail Blazers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 17

The latest NBA immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on Sunday. It includes several Miami Heat players. The fun game has a new edition and continuously challenges fans with their sports knowledge. Let’s take a look at the answers for September 17.

The rules are still the same. You have to fill out the grid with players who fit both categories.

Grid 1 in this edition features players who played for the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers. Possible answers include Jimmy Butler, P.J. Tucker, Andre Iguodala, Jerry Stackhouse, and Jim Jackson.

Butler would be the obvious choice. The current Heat star was traded from the Sixers to Miami after wanting out a few years ago. Iguodala only played one season for the Heat before going to Golden State.

In Grid 2, you must include players for the Portland Trail Blazers and Sixers. Some possible solutions include Jerami Grant, Andre Miller, Dorell Wright, and Jim Jackson. Jackson played for all three teams mentioned so far in the grid.

NBA Immaculate Grid Answers Grids 3-9 (September 17), including Heat players

Grid 3 includes former or current Sixers who also averaged five or more assists per season. Allen Iverson, aka ‘The Answer,’ would be a fitting choice for this box.

Iverson averaged more than five assists in seven of his seasons with Philly.

Grid 4 - This square needs an NBA player who played for the Miami Heat and Indiana Pacers. Victor Oladipo, Jermaine O’Neal, and Danny Granger are possible choices.

Oladipo would likely be the most popular pick. He began his career with the Pacers and played the last few seasons with the Heat.

Grid 5 - Here, you need a player who played for the Pacers and Trail Blazers. Jermain O’Neal can be added once again. Wesley Matthews is a journeyman with stops in both, and Dale Davis could be a solid throwback answer.

O’Neal spent most of his career with the Pacers. He began his career in the Pacific Northwest after the Blazers drafted him.

Grid 6 - Here, you need a Pacer who averaged more than five assists per season. Recent all-star Tyrese Haliburton is a current answer.

Haliburton averaged 10.4 assists per game in his first year with the Pacers. He was rewarded with a maximum contract extension this summer.

Grid 7 - In this grid, you need a Heat player who also spent time with the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Miller is a good choice. Shane Battier and Mario Chalmers are other answers.

Miller jumped around to many teams in his career, seven total. He was on the Grizzlies twice (2003-08 and 2013-14).

Grid 8 - This grid requires a former Memphis Grizzlies player who played for the Blazers. Darius Miles, Damon Stoudamire, and Bonzi Wells are the other options.

Wells was a fun role player in the early 2000s. He played for the Blazers and Grizzlies from 1998-2003 and 2003-05.

Grid 9 - In the final grid, you need a Memphis player who averaged more than five assists a season. Mike Conley would be an easy choice.

The veteran guard eclipsed the mark in nine of his 12 seasons in Memphis. He is one of the best point guards in the Grizzlies history.

Filled out answers for NBA Immaculate Grid (Sept. 17)

Here are the filled out answers for the grid.

Filled out answers for the grid