Which stars are likely to retire from the NBA in the next 5 years?

NBA stars like LeBron James considered retirement this offseason. While James made a lot of headlines, he was probably not alone. It is likely that other stars around the league have also contemplated retiring, and some of them will probably walk away from the game in the next five years.

As basketball fans, this isn't necessarily exciting news. Over the past few years, we have seen players like Carmelo Anthony, Andre Iguodala, LaMarcus Aldridge, J.R. Smith and Udonis Haslem retire. However, this isn't the end. Let's look at NBA stars who are likely to retire in the next five years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

1. LeBron James

2023 McDonald's All-American Game

The first name that comes to mind when you think about NBA stars who could retire in the next five years is LeBron James. James is 38 years old and has played in the NBA for 20 seasons now. He is going to be entering his 21st season while still being one of the best players on the floor on any given night.

While playing at the level that James is, even given his age, you could argue that he has more than five years left in him. However, as of late, James has been plagued by injuries, albeit not too serious ones. These minor injuries never occurred in James' earlier days and are a sign of father time.

That said, James does have the eternal motivation of playing with his son Bronny James. However, after the recent cardiac arrest that Bronny suffered, it has reminded the basketball world about how uncertain the future can be.

2. Chris Paul

Chris Paul's career has been — more or less — a long quest to win a championship that still remains unfulfilled. Paul has failed on multiple occasions with the Clippers, then with the Rockets and most recently with the Suns. These losses have come despite having All-Star teammates like Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin and James Harden on his team.

Chris Paul is 38 years old and has two years left on his current contract. Paul did get traded to the Warriors who are trying to get back to their winning ways after falling short last season.

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42



2023-24: $30.8M



2024-25: $30M



As part of the trade to Washington (from Phoenix it is expected that his full salary in 23-24 is fully guaranteed.



His $30M salary in 24-25 is non-guaranteed. Chris Paul has 2 years left on his contract:2023-24: $30.8M2024-25: $30MAs part of the trade to Washington (from Phoenix it is expected that his full salary in 23-24 is fully guaranteed.His $30M salary in 24-25 is non-guaranteed. twitter.com/BobbyMarks42/s…

It might be safe to say that this run with the Warriors might be Paul's last attempt at a championship. After all, with the frequency of injuries that Paul has faced in recent years, it might be time to retire sooner than later.

3. Al Horford

Celtics star Al Horford has a two-year, $20 million that runs till the end of the 2024-25 season. It is likely that Horford, who will be 38 years old at that time, will retire from the NBA. Horford's contract extension came after strong rumors that he would retire at the end of the 2022-23 season.

CelticsMuse @CelticsMuse



Horford plans to retire with the Celtics after a total of 17 seasons in the NBA, and 6 with the Celtics.



(Via @ShamsCharania) BREAKING: Celtics confirm C Al Horford plans to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 season.Horford plans to retire with the Celtics after a total of 17 seasons in the NBA, and 6 with the Celtics.(Via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/c5e3xjPoTx

Nevertheless, 2024-25 might be the last time we see Al Horford play before he retires.

4. Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is another star who is potentially retiring soon given he is 37 years old. Lowry's main motivation at the moment is to win another championship, this time with the Miami Heat. In fact, if the Heat trade for Lillard, Lowry's dream might come true. That said, Lowry has been open about his retirement plan and had this to say:

"Like I've said, and I'll say it now, I will sign a one-day contract and I'll retire as a Toronto Raptor. That is my everything."

Kyle Lowry wants to retire in Toronto, where he spent the majority of his career. He still has a positive relationship with the team and will likely retire sooner than most of the other players on this list.

Other NBA stars who are nearing retirement

LeBron James and Chris Paul are the two biggest stars who are likely going to retire in the next five years. However, the list goes on.

We will likely see players like Brook Lopez, Rudy Gay, Jeff Green and Goran Dragic retire. Without these players, it is fair to say that the league will look a whole lot different.

That said, the biggest name on this list though — and by a wide margin — is LeBron James. His retirement will probably be one of the saddest days in modern NBA history.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)