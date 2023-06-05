Which team made most 3 pointers in 2022-23 season?

For almost a decade now, the NBA has shifted its emphasis to 3-pointers. More teams are shooting from distance than ever. Which team put up the most 3-pointers during the regular season this year?

Unsurprisingly, the Golden State Warriors led the league with 16.6 3-pointers made per game this season. The Boston Celtics were second with 16.0.

The Dallas Mavericks were in third with 15.2 and the Milwaukee Bucks were fourth 14.8 and followed by the Sacramento Kings with 13.8.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Golden State led the league with 1,363 total makes from downtown. Boston made 1,315 this season.

Jaden @WashedJaden 2017 Stephen Curry was truly a remarkable shooter of the basketball man.



46 points, 17 three-pointers attempted, 13 three-pointers made, NBA record (At the time).



Historical. 2017 Stephen Curry was truly a remarkable shooter of the basketball man.46 points, 17 three-pointers attempted, 13 three-pointers made, NBA record (At the time). Historical. https://t.co/VIIODkRFYS

Did the Warriors lead the league last season?

The Warriors increased their production from last season. Golden State was third in total 3-pointers last season with 1,176. The Minnesota Timberwolves led the league last season with 1,211 made 3-pointers.

The Warriors also led the league in 3-point attempts this season. They shot 43.2 3-pointers per game. Boston was second with 42.6.

The Warriors and Celtics also tied for most 3-pointers in a game this season with 27. The Warriors drained 27 in a 157-101 win against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 9. The Celtics hit 27 in a 133-118 win against the New York Knicks on Nov. 5.

The Bucks set the record for most 3-pointers in a single game with 29 when they beat the Miami Heat on Dec. 29, 2020. The Houston Rockets have made the most 3s all-time by a team, with 23,760.

ENJ🏀Y @EnjoyBBall Staying Hot



Miami was ON FIRE from beyond the arc in the ECF, cashing 43% of their threes against Boston 🤑



If the Heat can keep up their RIDICULOUS shooting, the Denver D could be in some trouble

Staying HotMiami was ON FIRE from beyond the arc in the ECF, cashing 43% of their threes against Boston 🤑If the Heat can keep up their RIDICULOUS shooting, the Denver D could be in some trouble 🔥 Staying Hot 🔥Miami was ON FIRE from beyond the arc in the ECF, cashing 43% of their threes against Boston 🤑If the Heat can keep up their RIDICULOUS shooting, the Denver D could be in some trouble 👀https://t.co/dW4CM70EeL

Shooting more 3-pointers did not necessarily translate to success. Six of the top 10 teams in 3-pointers made, reached the playoffs this season. Dallas was third and missed the postseason completely.

The LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets made the Western Conference finals. They were 26th and 25th in the league in 3-pointers made this season. The Nuggets had the best record in the West.

However, the bottom four teams in 3-pointers made all missed the playoffs. Three of them (Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks) all played in the play-in tournament.

A lot of teams who shoot more 3-pointers have naturally smaller rosters. The Warriors and Celtics are two teams without natural centers or normal big men who stay in the paint. It seems the league will keep trending in this direction with an emphasis on 3-pointers.

Poll : 0 votes