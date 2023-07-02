Which teams has Jeff Green played for? Exploring career of 2023 NBA champion

Jeff Green is signing with the Houston Rockets in the 2023 NBA free agency on a one-year $6 million deal. The 36-year-old continues his journey on a rebuilding team one year after winning his first ring with the Denver Nuggets.

Green is leaning towards a veteran/mentor role in the NBA as a player akin to former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem.

It will be a reunion for the veteran forward when he dons a Rockets jersey next year. Green played for the franchise in 2019-20 for 18 games, averaging 12.2 points per game, shooting 56.4%.

Jeff Green has played for 11 different teams in his NBA career. He debuted with the Seattle Supersonics in 2007 after going fifth overall in the draft. The organization turned into the OKC Thunder a year later. Green spent two-and-a-half seasons with the franchise before getting traded to the Boston Celtics midway through the 2010-11 season.

He played until 2014 in Boston. Green underwent successful open heart surgery during the 2011 offseason. He returned to play 81 games the following year and 82 games in 2013-14.

Green was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015, where he played half of the 2014-15 season and half of the 2015-16 season. He was again involved in a midseason trade that sent him to the LA Clippers in 2016.

Jeff Green signed with the Orlando Magic that offseason after becoming a free agent for the first time. He signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 free agency and made the finals playing alongside LeBron James.

The Washington Wizards were his next landing spot. Green played his first and only season for his hometown franchise that year. The Utah Jazz signed him in 2019 but waived him after 33 games. Green signed with the Rockets after that and played 18 games.

In 2020, he signed with the Brooklyn Nets for one year, joining the superteam led by Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Green joined the Nuggets for the next two seasons before finally ending up with the Houston Rockets in 2023 free agency.

Jeff Green is the type of veteran the Houston Rockets will need

The Houston Rockets could finally play some meaningful basketball next season. Their offseason moves are suggesting the Rockets are ready to phase out of their rebuild next season. They splashed the cash on signing free agent guard Fred VanVleet on a three-year $131 million contract, followed by a sign-and-trade acquisition of Dillon Brooks, Patty Mills and Jeff Green.

VanVleet, Brooks and Mills are fairly young and in their primes, so they might not have the same command of a 17-season veteran like Green. Green was a significant part of the Denver Nuggets' core with his vocal leadership and veteran experience. They ended up winning the chip in his second season.

