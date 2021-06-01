Which top players have dealt with injuries in the 2021 NBA playoffs so far? 

The 2020-21 edition of the NBA has been one of the most entertaining and surprising seasons in recent years. Unfortunately, one of the biggest reasons for the same has been injuries to some of the top players in the league.

One of the teams to face the brunt of key injuries is the LA Lakers side. They were expected to finish the regular season as the top-ranked team in the NBA's Western Conference but now find themselves playing as the seventh-seed in the 2021 NBA playoffs.

Long-term injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James were the primary reasons why they found themselves in a tough spot with regards to defending their NBA championship this post-season.

Injuries have followed some of the other teams in the 2021 NBA playoffs as well. Multiple players have suffered injuries in the first round, which could have major implications for their respective sides.

We list down the top players to have gotten injured during the NBA playoffs so far and analyze the impact it has had on their team.

2021 NBA Playoffs: Injuries continue to remain a threat in the post-season; we list four top players whose absence has hurt their respective teams

#1 Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid (center)

The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a huge blow after talisman Joel Embiid left the floor in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs first round series against the Washington Wizards on Monday night. The 76ers had been dominating the series and were leaning towards a clean sweep.

No official word from the Sixers yet on Joel Embiid’s injury, but here’s the fall he took not long before leaving for the locker room.pic.twitter.com/s3NufD3LXs — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 1, 2021

However, the game swung in favor of the Wizards after Embiid left the floor. He almost played the full quarter, and the 76ers entered the second quarter with a two-point lead. With the Wizards being the team that attacks the paint, they capitalized on Embiid's absence for the rest of the game to clinch a 122-114 win.

The injury was diagnosed as knee soreness, and there are chances he may return in the next game. However, only further evaluation will give more clarity on the extent of his injury and how many games he will probably have to sit out.

The 76ers will remain the favorites to advance to the next round, regardless, but could find it difficult to stay alive in the 2021 NBA playoffs if Embiid misses a few games of the second round as well.

He has been their primary scorer all season long, and the 76ers will struggle to get going against strong defensive teams in his absence.

The mastery of Joel Embiid.



1) scans court, recognizes double coming but it’s too far away, gets up an in-rhythm fadeaway to avoid.



2) very next play: scans court, recognizes imminent double-team defender is now cheating too close to him, the pass, cash. pic.twitter.com/7UW84LGO1U — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 30, 2021

#2 Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis

The LA Lakers continue to fight their way through injuries this NBA season and are once again going to have to deal with an injury to star player Anthony Davis.

He has been their most lethal weapon against the young Phoenix Suns in their 2021 NBA playoffs in the first-round series and has suffered multiple injury blows in back-to-back games.

Davis suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of Game 3 but managed to play the rest of the game. He started Game 4 despite being listed as questionable. However, this time he suffered a groin injury and wasn't able to carry on. The Lakers, who were the favorites to win that game and take a 3-1 lead, ended up losing the tie and will now head back to Phoenix with the series tied 2-2.

While they have managed to win games in AD's absence during the regular season, the playoffs are a different ball game, and it won't be easy to win big games anymore without him. The Lakers have relied heavily on their size and have made Davis the focal point of their offense.

AD carried out the Lakers assault in the paint where they scored the majority of their points as their three-point shooting has been abysmal during this series. Without him, they will struggle heavily to stick to that plan in case their long-range shooting disappoints yet again. There is no clear update on his return, but NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that AD is "unlikely" to play Game 5.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 vs. Suns on Tuesday due to strained groin, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. There’s optimism about Davis‘ status as series continues and as he is evaluated day-to-day. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 31, 2021

#3 Chris Paul

Chris Paul

Chris Paul started the 2021 NBA playoffs with a right shoulder injury in Game 1. Unfortunately, it wasn't the first time a CP3 team had to suffer with him not being 100%. He did play in Games 2 and 3 but the Suns struggled with their veteran leader playing limited minutes.

Paul was barely able to shoot or make the kind of passes he usually can when he is fit. The young Suns' offense struggled because of this and eventually lost both games. Nonetheless, despite head coach Monty Williams considering ruling the veteran out of Game 5, Paul returned and played at 100%.

Chris Paul says he and Head Coach Monty Williams met before the game and Williams told Chris he was going to sit him.



CP3’s response was “hell nah”, 18/9/3/3 in 31 minutes. pic.twitter.com/fLD7ifQd7w — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 30, 2021

He played 32 minutes, scored 18 points and made nine assists in that outing to lead his team to a win. Paul seemed confident about his condition during and after the game, but there is always the threat of re-aggravating the injury. If the same injury bothers him in the next few games, the Suns could struggle again as they perform much better with CP3 as the floor general.

#4 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker and the depleted Boston Celtics shocked everyone when they claimed an unexpected win in Game 3 of their 2021 NBA playoffs first-round series against the star-studded Brooklyn Nets. The young C's team, who were already without Jaylen Brown, started to look positive after suffering two huge defeats before that.

However, Kemba Walker, who has been crucial to the team's offense, was the latest player to be ruled out along with Robert Williams. He suffered a bone bruise on the injured knee that had kept him out for the majority of the regular season. The C's played without three starters in Game 4 and lost the tie, conceding a 3-1 series lead.

Celtics‘ Kemba Walker and Rob Williams are out for Game 4 vs. Nets. Boston now down three starters. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 30, 2021

They have been struggling with injury woes since the start of the 2020-21 NBA campaign, which was one of the major reasons they entered the 2021 NBA playoffs as the seventh seed.

The Celtics had minimal chances to win the series, but after going down 3-1, and with Game 5 to be played in Brooklyn, it has all but diminished their hopes of taking this series deep.