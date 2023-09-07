Which Wizards and Mavericks stars have more than 6 three-point shots in a game? NBA Crossover answers for September 7th

The latest NBA Crossover Grid puzzle has been released on September 7. It's Day 71 for basketball fans to put their knowledge to the test during the league's offseason.

This puzzle includes elements associated with the Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Portland Trail Blazers. Other grids feature players who have made over six three-point shots in a game and were once teammates with Rajon Rondo.

Here are the clues for today's Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Washington Wizards and made over six three-point shots in a game.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Dallas Mavericks and made over six three-point shots in a game.

Grid 7 - Player who was teammates with Rajon Rondo and played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid 8 - Player who was teammates with Rajon Rondo and played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid 9 - Player who was teammates with Rajon Rondo and made over six three-point shots in a game.

Each participant is granted nine opportunities to solve the puzzle. With nine grids, making just one incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Grids 3 and 6 pertain to the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks stars who made over six three-point shots in a single game.

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for September 7:

NBA Crossover Grid September 7: More on Mavericks and Wizards stars who've made over six three-point shots in a game

In this era of the NBA, where three-pointers reign supreme, the ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc is paramount. Luka Doncic, the young Slovenian sensation, has not only embraced this trend but has also elevated his shooting to elite levels, making him one of the most exciting talents in the league.

Doncic's shooting ability rivals some of the NBA's most established stars. His three-point shooting, in particular, has caught the attention of fans and analysts alike. Doncic's deep range and consistency from beyond the arc have made him a nightmare for opposing defenses. Whether it's a step-back three or a catch-and-shoot opportunity, he has a knack for finding the bottom of the net.

Then there's Bradley Beal whose shooting ability that makes defenders consider him a threat on offense. His jump shot, characterized by its quick release and high release point, caught the attention of fans and opponents alike. It wasn't long before he established himself as one of the league's premier shooting guards.

One of Bradley Beal's standout qualities as a sharpshooter lies in his adaptability. He can put up points from nearly any spot on the basketball court. Beal boasts many scoring techniques, whether he's effortlessly nailing three-pointers off a quick catch-and-shoot, executing mid-range jump shots by pulling up gracefully, or displaying agility with remarkable finishes around the rim.