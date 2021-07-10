Which is the worst team in NBA history?

Not every NBA team is destined for success, and often during rebuilding phases, franchises tank their season to get a high draft pick. The Charlotte Bobcats underwent a similar phase in the 2011-12 season. They drafted Kemba Walker in the 2011 NBA Draft with the 9th overall pick and his rookie season was one he would certainly want to forget.

2012 Charlotte Bobcats have the worst NBA regular season record all of time

2012 Charlotte Bobcats warm up before the game

The Charlotte Bobcats, in fact, won the opening game of the 2011-12 NBA season against the Milwaukee Bucks. However, they went on to win just 6 more games throughout the course of the season. They ended the regular season with a 23-game losing skid and a final record of 7-59 (.106).

The 2011-12 NBA season started late because of the 4th lockout in NBA history and hence the Bobcats had a 66-game record.

Remember when the 2011-12 Charlotte Bobcats went (7-59) 😨. pic.twitter.com/TVfcPxeO3M — TimeoutSPORTS__ (@TimeoutSPORTS3) February 20, 2021

Their 23-game losing streak is the 5th-longest skid in NBA history, tied with the 1996 Vancouver Grizzlies and the 1998 Denver Nuggets. After 16 games, they were 3-13 and were 26th in offensive rating along with a 29th-ranked defense.

The Charlotte Bobcats shot a terrible 41% from the field as a team, including 29% from three-point range. They were ranked 30th in almost every major category in the NBA at the time. The team was led by coach Paul Silas, father of current Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas.

The team's leading scorer at the time was Gerald Henderson, averaging 15.1 points per game in 55 games, and rookie Kemba Walker, who averaged 12.1 points per game off the bench.

However, Bismack Biyombo had a great defensive season. He finished 8th in the league in blocks, with a total of 115 and 1.8 per game, along with 5.9 block percentage (ranked 5th at the time). Meanwhile, DJ Augustin also finished 8th in assists.

