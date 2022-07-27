"While he does have the two championships, he's still searching for basketball happiness" - Jalen Rose tries to rationalize why Kevin Durant wants to leave the Nets

Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets four weeks ago. Several teams are believed to be talking about making a trade for him. However, the Nets are expecting a monumental deal, which is one of the reasons why a trade for Durant hasn't materialized. Many also believe Durant could stay in Brooklyn if the right offer doesn't come up.

Durant is yet to come out in the open about what forced him to request a trade. Jalen Rose shared his views on the same during the "Jalen & Jacoby " show.

"Remember, he went to the Golden State Warriors to win championships. He wasn't necessarily the happiest there, so he left. Are you old enough to remember that, Jacoby? So now, while he does have the two championships, he's still searching for basketball happiness."

Rose's take certainly makes sense. Durant only cares about playing basketball. He wants an atmosphere where he can flourish. The Nets have given him all that he needs. However, last season was a bitter disappointment for the organization and KD.

Jalen Rose believes a considerable part of Durant's trade request is the Golden State Warriors' championship win and Kyrie Irving's max extension dispute. Speaking more about the same, he said:

"He just asked to be traded from the team that he wanted to go to, and he signed a four year deal with them, plus they gave him Kyrie, plus they gave him Harden. Plus I'm pretty sure he knew they were getting Ben Simmons. Plus, they gave him Steve Nash.

"Like, he has everything he wants. But you know what ended up happening? The Warriors won before him, with him and after him. So that changed the dynamic, because Kyrie didn't get a long term deal. Do you think if Kyrie would have got a long term deal from the Nets, KD would have asked to be traded ? I don't."

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant joined forces in Brooklyn three years back. They were expected to help the Nets win championships. However, the duo has not logged much playing time together due to injuries and other problems.

The Nets can still be optimistic about their chances next season if a trade doesn't even happen.

Is there a chance that Kevin Durant might stay with the Brooklyn Nets next season?

Kevin Durant is one of the most lethal players in the league. His goal is to win more championships. As constructed, there is no better team than the Nets to help him achieve that feat.

Joe Harris and Ben Simmons are returning to the Nets lineup next season. With them available, the team has become even stronger. As far as Kevin Durant's trade is concerned, the Nets are in talks with multiple teams. They are clear about what they want in exchange for him.

Many have shown reluctance in offering a massive haul, but there is still time in the offseason. Teams will have to give up a lot to acquire a player like Durant. If any team is willing to do that, the Nets will be ready to make the trade. However, if they do not find an ideal offer, they will be happy to keep Durant on the roster.

