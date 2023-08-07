Who are the 10 lowest-paid NBA players?

The NBA went from $1 million per year being one of the highest salaries to the same amount being the lowest through the decades. The minimum salary made by certain players is $1,119,563 this season. These players are second-round picks, undrafted players, or minimum contracts.

Players on these kinds of deals are low-risk high-reward prospects who could bloom into reliable rotation players or even legitimate star prospects. They might be making a million-dollar-a-year contract now but could see their market value plummet two seasons into their careers.

Austin Reaves was the latest example of that. He went from an undrafted guard on a two-way deal to a standard contract and is now making $56 million with the Lakers over the next four years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lakers Lead @LakersLead



2023 Offseason: On Team USA, has a signature shoe, and signed a $54 million contract



Austin Reaves is a true underdog story twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/bpz1cQMcp6 2021 Offseason: Undrafted2023 Offseason: On Team USA, has a signature shoe, and signed a $54 million contractAustin Reaves is a true underdog story

10 Lowest-paid players in the 2023-24 NBA season

With most contracts locked down, nine players will earn the lowest salary at $1,119,563 next season, with one making slightly more money at $1,600,000. Here's a look at these 10 players who are the lowest-paid this coming NBA season:

#1 Mouhamed Gyueye

Mouhamed Gyueye was the 39th pick in this year's draft. The Charlotte Hornets drafted him before his rights got traded to the Boston Celtics, who dealt him to Atlanta Hawks. The Senegalese prospect signed a four-year $7.64 million rookie contract with the Hawks. He will make $1,119,563 this upcoming season.

#2 Jordan Walsh

Jordan Walsh was the 38th pick this year. The Sacramento Kings traded him before he got dealt to the Boston Celtics, who agreed on a four-year $7.64 million rookie contract with the Arkansas prospect. He will make $1,119,563 this season.

#3 Hunter Tyson

The OKC Thunder drafted Hunter Tyson with the 37th pick this year. He got traded to the defending champions Denver Nuggets, who offered him a four-year $7.64 million rookie deal. He will make $1,119,563 this season.

#4 Trayce Jackson-Davis

The Washington Wizards selected Trayce Jackson-Davis with the 57th pick. He got traded to the Golden State Warriors for cash worth $2 million. The Warriors signed him to a four-year $7.6 million contract. He will make $1,119,563 this season.

#5 Maxwell Lewis

LA Lakers' newest late second-round find, Maxwell Lewis, signed a four-year $7.6 million rookie contract with the franchise. He will earn $1,119,563 this season. Lewis was the 41st pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

#6 Andre Jackson Jr.

The Orlando Magic drafted forward Andre Jackson Jr. with the 36th pick. He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, who signed him to a four-year $7.6 million contract. Jackson will earn $1,119,563 this season.

#7 Chris Livingston

The Milwaukee Bucks' 58th selection in the draft, Chris Livingston, will earn $1,119,564 this season after signing a four-year $7.64 million contract with the 2021 NBA champions.

#8 Filip Petrusev

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Filip Petrsuv with the 50th pick in the 2023 draft. Petrusev will earn $1,119,563 this season. Unlike his peers above, he signed a shorter two-year $3.01 million contract with the franchise.

#9 Toumani Camara

The Phoenix Suns' 52nd selection in the draft was Toumani Camara. He will earn $1,119,563 in the 2023-24 NBA season. Camara signed a four-year $7.64 million contract with the Suns.

#10 Julian Phillips

The Boston Celtics drafted Julian Phillips with the 35th pick. He got traded to Washington as part of the blockbuster trade that saw Kristaps Poezingis land with the Celtics. The Wizards then traded Phillips to the Chicago Bulls, who offered him a four-year $8.12 million contract. He will earn $1,600,000 this season.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)