Who is Amen Thompson? Looking closely at the one of top projected NBA draft picks in 2023

The 2023 NBA Draft class is expected to feature plenty of big-name prospects. One of those prospects is 19-year-old athletic wing Amen Thompson. After generating some buzz throughout the high school basketball ranks, Thompson announced that he would join the Overtime Elite to train for the NBA.

Playing alongside his twin brother, Ausar, the two talented 19-years-old are expected to be among the top selections in a hyped 2023 class. Several of next year's NBA draft prospects have already generated hype.

Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson created an early buzz. The Overtime Elite also have a couple of prospects of their own. One of those prospects is Amen Thompson, who many expect to be a potential top-five selection.

Let's look at Amen Thompson and his projection moving forward.

Who is Amen Thompson, and which team does he play for?

Overtime Elite and 2023 NBA Draft prospect Amen Thompson

Amen Thompson's decision to play for the Overtime Elite last year drew the attention of several NBA scouts. ESPN had previously ranked Amen Thompson as the 22nd overall prospect in the high school basketball rankings. He was also ranked 31st by 247Sports and 38th by Rivals.com.

The Overtime Elite was created as an alternative route for young basketball prospects to develop their game before heading to the NBA. With the ability to sign contracts for money, the Overtime Elite landed one of their first significant prospects when Amen Thompson decided to join.

Amen Thompson Player Profile

Could Amen Thompson be the top selection for the Overtime Elite next year?

Thompson's freakish athleticism will get the undivided attention of front office executives and scouts around the league. At 6'7", with the ball handling and quickness of a guard, Amen Thompson has the tools to become a unique weapon at the next level.

Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress espn.com/nba/insider/in… First ever 2023 NBA mock draft and class overview on ESPN: Who is the No. 1 college prospect, how the international class stacks up and possible breakout sophomores, with @Mike_Schmitz First ever 2023 NBA mock draft and class overview on ESPN: Who is the No. 1 college prospect, how the international class stacks up and possible breakout sophomores, with @Mike_Schmitz espn.com/nba/insider/in… Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite also ranks top-10. He's the superior passer and ball handler of the twins, while still offering many of the same traits in terms of physical tools, defensive versatility and talent operating in the open court. Jumper is the next piece. twitter.com/DraftExpress/s… Amen Thompson of Overtime Elite also ranks top-10. He's the superior passer and ball handler of the twins, while still offering many of the same traits in terms of physical tools, defensive versatility and talent operating in the open court. Jumper is the next piece. twitter.com/DraftExpress/s… https://t.co/UBxhFJEqu6

Amen Thompson can be a force when he attacks off the bounce. If he can create any separation, fans will hold their breath. Thompson has the athleticism to put up highlight dunks with relative ease. There's no denying that his size and quickness pair beautifully with his playmaking ability.

Top NBA draft picks 2023: Where can Amen Thompson land?

Amen Thompson and his twin brother Ausar Thompson of the Overtime Elite

Amen Thompson and his brother Ausar have been projected top ten picks heading into the 2022-23 season. While both prospects have their specialty, the early consensus has Amen Thompson as the better overall prospect.

Projecting Thompson's placement for the 2023 NBA Draft is difficult at this stage. There could still be plenty of change. The 2023 Draft class is expected to be one of the strongest classes in recent history.

Overtime @overtime AMEN THOMPSON IS THAT GUY. TRUST 🗣 AMEN THOMPSON IS THAT GUY. TRUST 🗣 https://t.co/aRtzQOwX4J

The San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic could all find themselves with a chance to add Thompson to their roster. If his outside shot continues to develop, Thompson could be a top five selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Edited by Chad Marriott