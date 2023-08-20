Who is Anissa Evans? All you need to know about Deandre Ayton's baby Mama

Deandre Ayton signed a contract extension last off-season, setting up his family for the foreseeable future. He, along with his girlfriend Anissa Evans, has been living a secure life in Arizona.

Anissa Evans and Ayton have been dating since their childhood days in the Bahamas. Both of them hail from the same city and have known each other since their high school days.

The duo has been very private about their love life, with no exact timeline of when they started dating. They have always been pictured together, and one can only say that they have known each other very well since school. The couple has a son who was born in 2021 and has been the apple of their eye.

Ayton and his girlfriend have not yet gotten married, but they live a controversy-free life, with both of them busy with their careers at the moment.

Whenever she gets the time, Anissa Evans has always found a way to make it to her boyfriend's games to support him.

What does Anissa Evans do for a living?

Anissa is a 23-year-old woman, who is pursuing her bachelor's at Queens College. She is also an influencer and fitness model on Instagram and has a growing following.

Evans has a low profile compared to the rest of the league's high-profile WAGs, considering not many are still pursuing advanced degrees. Deandre Ayton has been supported very well by her on the personal front.

The new-age players seem to have their priorities in order, tying up multi-million deals for salaries, not overspending, and dating their high school sweethearts.

DeAndre Ayton will have a major role to play in the coming season

With the Phoenix Suns failing to make it to the conference finals, much will be expected of the new-look Suns. Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton have their respective roles to play if they are to succeed as a team.

They will look to the star center to control the boards, given that the rest of the team is pretty stacked for their roles.

