Who is Anthony Lamb? Evaluating his career trajectory so far in the NBA

The Golden State Warriors made an addition to their roster last week, signing third-year forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal. Lamb was signed to replace recently waived fan-favorite guard Mac McClung.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater . Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons. The Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal to compete for a roster spot, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. Lamb has played 26 games for Houston and San Antonio over the past two NBA seasons.

Anthony Lamb is a 24-year-old small forward who went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft as a college senior coming out of Vermont. Lamb still had an illustrious college career from 2016-2020.

In 2019 and 2020, he won the American East Player of the Year award. Lamb was also named the conference’s Tournament MVP in 2017 and 2019. Lamb finished his college career with well-rounded averages of 16.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 47.6% shooting.

Lamb has struggled to find a home, bouncing between the NBA G-League and short stints in the NBA. Lamb has played in a total of just 26 NBA games. He first played 24 games for the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract in the 2020-2021 NBA season.

He then played two games for the San Antonio Spurs on a 10-day contract last season. Lamb currently has career NBA averages of 5.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game on 38.3% shooting in those 26 games.

However, during his stints in the NBA G League, Lamb has stood out. Lamb won the 2021 NBA G League Most Improved Player award as a member of the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. He was also named to the 2022 All-NBA G League Third Team.

This recognition came after Lamb averaged 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting for the Vipers last season. He also played a vital role in the Rio Grande Valley Vipers winning the 2022 NBA G League Championship.

Overall, despite his lack of NBA success, Lamb’s upside as a versatile forward keeps landing him opportunities. This includes his most recent training camp opportunity with the Golden State Warriors. In two preseason games with the Warriors, Lamb has averaged 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game on 50% shooting.

Anthony Lamb’s personal struggles

Anthony Lamb in college

Anthony Lamb has been involved in controversy. Lamb recently faced sexual assault allegations from his years at the University of Vermont. No criminal charges were ever filed against Lamb, so it’s unclear whether the allegations were true.

In a 2020 interview with CBS Sports, Lamb spoke about his struggles with mental health. In particular, Lamb recounted the time he almost committed suicide during a college basketball tournament in 2018.

"That was probably the closest I ever got to dying," Lamb said. "I went for a walk and did feel like killing myself. That was my lowest point ever."

Whether or not Anthony Lamb makes the Golden State Warriors 2022-2023 roster remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes