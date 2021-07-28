Who is on the Argentina Men's Olympic Basketball team? Looking at the key players making a difference at 2021 Olympics

The 2021 Tokyo Olympics basketball event tipped off on 25th July, with a number of nations such as USA, France and Australia expected to emerge as gold-medal contenders. Perhaps the one team that has traditionally had the best record at the Olympics (after Team USA) are Argentina, who won the bronze at the 2008 Olympics and their one and only gold at the 2004 Olympics. The only team apart from Team USA to have won multiple gold medals was the Soviet Union.

This time around, Team Argentina might not be one of the top contenders for a medal, but they have enough firepower to spring a surprise or two. They lost their first game against Luka Doncic’s Slovenia 118-100, and will now take on Spain in a bid to bounce back.

Argentina Men’s Olympic Basketball team: Players who can make a difference

Argentina boasts of multiple NBA players, including the Denver Nuggets’ Facundo Campazzo, who is expected to lead their medal charge alongside OKC Thunder's forward Gabriel Deck, who featured in just 10 games in the 2020-21 NBA season, averaging 8.4 points, 4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Campazzo, who recently played his first year in the NBA for the Denver Nuggets and had a considerable impact from off the bench, is Argentina's best player at the event.

He produced 6.1 points, 1.2 steals, 3.6 assists, and 2.1 rebounds despite starting just 19 games in the NBA and was Argentina's star player in their first match as well. Campazzo finished with a stat line of 21 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals as Doncic dominated proceedings and finished with 48 points to help Slovenia to a comfortable victory.

Argentina v Slovenia Men's Basketball - Olympics: Day 3

Lastly, their third and final NBA player also started in their loss against Slovenia is in the form of the New York Knicks’ uncapped star Luka Vildoza. He is currently under contract with the Knicks but has not yet played in the NBA. The three are expected to start their remaining games as well.

Apart from the three, Argentina boasts of three players from the Spanish leagues in the form of Nicolás Laprovíttola (Real Madrid), Nicolas Brussino (Real Zaragoza) and Leandro Bolmaro (FC Barcelona). Luis Scola, arguably the second-most prolific player on the roster, has previously played in the NBA for more than a decade, as is a power forward who enjoyed his best years playing for the Houston Rockets. Scola spent six seasons averaging more than 10 points per game and has previously been involved in multiple major tournaments for his nation.

The above players are expected to play a starring role for Argentina in their bid for a third Olympic medal. They will take on the Gasol brothers’ Spain in their next game before their match against hosts Japan in their third and final game of the group stage. Team Argentina will need to win at least one game out of the two to be in contention to qualify for the knockouts.

Center Marcos Delia, who plies his trade at Allianza Trieste in Italy, has been the starting center for Argentina until now. The team is coached by Sergio Hernandez, who commented after their game against Slovenia that Luka Doncic is the “best players in the world.” Argentina has had good success on the international basketball arena in recent years. They finished second at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, 2017 FIBA AmeriCup, and 1st at the 2014 ODESUR Games for Men.

