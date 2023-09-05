Austin Reaves took an unlikely path to the NBA but made the most of the strategic decisions taken by his agent. Reaves skipped the opportunity to be drafted late in the 2021 second round to the Detroit Pistons. He aimed big by going undrafted and signing with the star-studded LA Lakers.

Two years in, Reaves has landed a $56,000,000 four-year contract with the franchise. During an appearance on the "All The Smoke" podcast last month, Reaves credited his agency for his journey in the NBA for the crucial decisions that paved his path to a successful run so far:

"All I needed was an opportunity, and I knew that," said Reaves. "I knew what I was capable of doing. The skillset, IQ, stuff like that. So, it was really just about my agency putting me in a good position to have all of that. I could have got drafted 42nd by Detroit, but kind of declined that to put me in LA for a better spot."

So, who is Austin Reaves' agent, the mastermind behind Reaves' successful gamble? Reaves is actually managed by two agents, Aaron Reilly and Reggie Berry of AMR Agency. Reilly is the CEO of the agency, while Berry is a partner.

The two put their heads together during Reaves' drafting process. They also spearheaded the negotiations for his first contract as a free agent this summer worth $56 million with the Lakers.

Austin Reaves' agent Aaron Reilly also has an underdog story

It's well-known that Austin Reaves has an underdog story. Interestingly, his agent's journey has been no different. Aaron Reilly attended Albright College, where he earned a degree as Bachelor of Science - BS, Business and Personal/Financial Services Marketing Operations.

He then attended Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law, earning honors as a Doctor of Law - JD. Reilly wanted to get into the agency business when he was in college. However, prominent figures in the industry never gave him an opportunity, forcing him to start his own venture.

His journey began with him trying to recruit players from the Jersey Shore Basketball League in New Jersey. There was no other way for Reilly to enter this business due to his lack of connections in the professional basketball circuit or with players.

Austin Reaves' agent got his first shot at representing a player out of the blue, who gave him an opportunity after his previous agent struggled to secure a transaction for him. Aaron Reilly picked up the pace from there.

He reached out to professional teams from nearly every league globally to get his first client a team to play for. An Australian second-division team agreed to sign Reilly's client, and that's how his journey as an agent tipped off in 2010.

He currently has 12 clients. Four of them, including Austin Reaves, are in the NBA. Reaves is his biggest client, owing to the player's meteoric rise over the last two years. Apart from him, Reilly also represents former Lakers champion Andrew Bynum.

