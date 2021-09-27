Who is Austin Reaves? We take a look at the LA Lakers' latest roster addition and his contract details

With the 2021-22 NBA season inching closer every day, interesting reports are coming from the LA Lakers camp. With two spots left on the roster, the team from Los Angeles has chosen to fill one of them with former Oklahoma Sooners guard Austin Reaves.

The news was first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic through his Twitter account. In his tweet, Charania wrote:

"The Los Angeles Lakers are planning to sign two-way guard Austin Reaves to a new two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Reaves converted to a standard NBA contract, becomes Lakers‘ 14th roster spot."

The Lakers have now filled fourteen of their spots on the roster and still have one left. With Reaves, the prominently veteran purple and gold squad have added young blood to their team.

Austin Reaves is LA Lakers latest squad addition

In his time with Oklahoma, Reaves was Mr. Do-it-all. An exceptional ball handler, the latest LA Lakers player had a very unique dribbling style. His method of manipulating the height of the dribble for quick drives and his ability to pause, spin, and fake made him an absolutely lethal attacker.

The 23-year-old is known to match his handling with a decent layup package. He can make tough shots and use jelly finishes to his advantage. Also very adept at drawing contact, Reaves showed the potential to meet bigger, stronger players at the rim. He made his ability to draw fouls lethal with an 84.4% efficiency rate from the free throw line in the entirety of his college career.

At 6'5", the LA Lakers' shooting guard is not the biggest on the court. But his athleticism and potential playmaking skills make him a decent pick. However, he leaves much to be desired as a shooter.

In 2020-21, while playing with the Oklahoma Sooners, Austin played in 22 games. He averaged 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists. But he only managed 30.5% efficiency rate from the three-point line by converting 1.28 of his 4.2 attempts from downtown.

LA Lakers have offered Autin Reaves a regular contact

As per reports, the LA Lakers have offered the 23-year-old a standard NBA contract in contrast to his previous two-way contract. The new two-year contract signed by Reaves will also give him the opportunity to be a team option in the second year with the squad.

Sam Charania wrote: Second year on Austin Reaves’ deal will be a team option, sources said. Lakers have had success developing unheralded players such as Talen Horton-Tucker and Alex Caruso and view Reaves -- a 6-foot-5 guard -- in a similar mold.

The LA Lakers have made some incredible trade deals this off-season. By bringing in Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook in the midst of a squad previously led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James. The upcoming season will be thrilling for the team and fans of the Lakers.

