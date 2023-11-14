Who is the best basketball player of all time before Michael Jordan era? Looking at NBA legends before 1985

The conversation of 'best basketball player of all time' often times comes down to two key players, Michael Jordan and LeBron James. On one hand, Michael Jordan's stretch of dominance that resulted in six NBA titles and six Finals MVP trophies gives him the edge in the eyes of many fans. On the other, LeBron James' longevity and record for finals appearances gives him the edge in the eyes of other fans.

But who was considered the best basketball player of all time prior to Michael Jordan? Today we will look at the three names who are considered for the title of best basketball player of all time before 1985.

For reference, Michael Jordan was drafted into the league in 1984, several years after Magic Johnson in 1979, and Larry Bird in 1978. While the two men are widely considered two of the best players of the 1980s, both men were just emerging as contenders for 'best basketball player of all time'.

In the case of Magic Johnson, he had secured three of his five NBA titles in 1985. However, he had yet to earn an NBA MVP award. Similarly, in the case of Larry Bird, although he had won two of his three titles by 1985, his second Finals MVP award came in 1986. Both men didn't win Olympic gold until 1992.

With that in mind, let's look at the three best basketball players before 1985.

Looking at the best basketball player of all time before the Michael Jordan era

#3: Wilt Chamberlain

Today, Wilt Chamberlain is viewed as a mythological god of sorts. Without as much of his game footage as other greats, Chamberlain's famed 100-point game has resulted in plenty of controversies in the modern day. Despite that, Chamberlain is widely believed to be one of the ten greatest players of all time.

During his career, he won two NBA titles, which included a 1972 Finals MVP award. In addition to setting countless NBA records, including most rebounds in a game with 55, he also captured four MVP awards. Given that three of those MVP awards came from 1966 to 1968, he falls third on our list.

#2: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's longevity as a big man has landed him on the list of all-time NBA greats. Prior to the Michael Jordan era, Abdul-Jabbar was widely considered one of, if not the best basketball player of all time. With six NBA titles, two Finals MVP awards, and six MVPs, Abdul-Jabbar did it all.

With that in mind, Abdul-Jabbar notably won two of his six titles after 1985, which is important to note for his consideration on this list of the best basketball players of all time. Despite that, during the pre-1985 era, Abdul-Jabbar was considered second only to one man.

#1: Bill Russell

A winner in every sense of the word, few athletes have won at as many levels as Russell did. He won two NCAA titles back-to-back, before then embarking on a historic career that saw him win 11 NBA titles from 1957 to 1969. During that time, he was also a 12-time All-Star and a five-time MVP.

Russell's play earned him the title of the best basketball player of all time for many years, with few players ever coming close to matching his accomplishments. To put it simply, Russell was ahead of his time on numerous levels, from his touch around the rim to his unparalleled athleticism.

While the debate of the best basketball player of all time largely revolves around Michael Jordan and LeBron James, it wasn't always that way. Prior to Jordan's six NBA titles and James' ten finals appearances, it was the big three of Chamberlain, Abdul-Jabbar, and Russell who dominated the debate.

Although few players today have a game that resembles any of the three legendary big men, their impact on helping the game get to where it is today can't be denied. Despite the three largely being excluded from today's GOAT debates, their place among the best basketball players of all time is recorded in history.