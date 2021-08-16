Who is the best rebounder in NBA history? Looking at the top 5 players of all time with the highest RPG stats

The NBA has seen a range of elite athletes in its long and illustrious history. Rebounding, often one of the most difficult skills in the basketball game, allows teams to change the flow of a game by winning possession. The greatest rebounders have all been able to use their skills to make a huge impact on their teams, both offensively and defensively.

A look at the NBA’s best rebounders of all time throws out some familiar names, with the only active players who is currently part of the top-10 being two-time All-Star and Philadelphia 76ers’ new Center Andre Drummond. In this article, we look at the top-5 rebounders with respect to RPG stats.

#TBT: Bill Russel scored 26 and pulled down 27 rebounds in the 1956 Championship #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/4YbFqcdboZ — NCAA Final Four (@FinalFour) December 15, 2016

Top five rebounders in NBA history with respect to RPG stats

Apart from Drummond, some other active NBA players who might finish in the top-10 are Dwight Howard, Karl Anthony-Townes and Rudy Gobert, all elite rebounders of the modern game within striking distance of the top-10. However, as far as the top-5 list is concerned, some NBA legends produced some mind-boggling statistics with respect to rebounds per game:

#5 Nate Thurmond – 15 rebounds per game

Seven-time All-Star and Golden State Warriors legend Nate Thurmond never won the NBA championship. Through the early part of his career, Thurmond was one of the best rebounders the NBA had ever seen and gained a fearsome reputation as a defender in an era dominated by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Thurmond enjoyed a total of five consecutive seasons in which he averaged over 20 rebounds per game and finished with a career average of 15 rebounds per game. The reason he could not stake his claim as one of the best players of his generation despite being the first ever player to score a quadruple-double was because of his rather quick downfall after his move to the Bulls in 1974.

#4 Jerry Lucas – 15.61 rebounds per game

Effectively from the same generation as Thurmond, Jerry Lucas formed a fearsome duo with him for two seasons at the San Francisco Warriors. He won the championship without Nate Thurmond in 1973 for the Knicks and enjoyed exactly three seasons in which he averaged more than 20 points and 20 rebounds.

On this day in 1963, Jerry Lucas had 28 points and 40 rebounds. No, we didn't switch those https://t.co/xFMWNP5Vto pic.twitter.com/FW8x4TT9Oo — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) February 29, 2016

Regardless, his best years came for the San Francisco Warriors. Lucas won the championship as a 32-year old alongside the likes of Walt Frazier and Dave DeBusschere. That season, he averaged around 9.9 points along with 7.2 rebounds.

